Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic announced! It's a new action RPG from the director of Mass Effect and the unforgettable KOTOR

The Game Awards show kicked off with a bang by revealing an entirely new title from the Star Wars universe. The game, titled Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, will be a single-player RPG and a spiritual successor to the much-loved KOTOR. You can watch the first trailer below.

The game is being developed by Arcanaut Studios, with Casey Hudson, the director of KOTOR and the Mass Effect trilogy, leading the project. Fate of the Old Republic promises to offer an epic, interactive adventure where every decision will shape the path towards light or darkness.

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic is being developed on the Unreal Engine 5 and is headed for PC and consoles. The release date isn't known yet.