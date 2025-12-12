Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic announced! It's a new action RPG from the director of Mass Effect and the unforgettable KOTOR

A new title from the Star Wars universe has been revealed. Fate of the Old Republic is the spiritual heir to KOTOR.
The Game Awards show kicked off with a bang by revealing an entirely new title from the Star Wars universe. The game, titled Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, will be a single-player RPG and a spiritual successor to the much-loved KOTOR. You can watch the first trailer below.
The game is being developed by Arcanaut Studios, with Casey Hudson, the director of KOTOR and the Mass Effect trilogy, leading the project. Fate of the Old Republic promises to offer an epic, interactive adventure where every decision will shape the path towards light or darkness.
Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic is being developed on the Unreal Engine 5 and is headed for PC and consoles. The release date isn't known yet.
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
