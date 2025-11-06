This task in The Outer Worlds 2 is a test of your perception

One of the side missions in The Outer Worlds 2 will send players on a search for hidden items. In this article, we suggest how to find books for members of the Order of the Ascendant.
Imprisoned by the Riddles of Reality is a side quest in The Outer Worlds 2 that you can complete while visiting the Alexandra Monastery in Golden Ridge. The quest itself is not too difficult, but finding the right items can be quite cumbersome. In the text below, we will guide you on where to find the two books sought by the Order members.
The following text contains minor spoilers related to the second region of the game.
The room with the scholars locked in a small hall is located in a side nave of one of the courtyards of the Alexandra Monastery. A conversation with Brun and Chao is necessary to advance the storyline, so you don't have to worry about missing the mentioned location.
After discussing the meaning of war and receiving a key story item, the two scholars will ask you for a favor. Your task will be to find two books:
Head to the part of the Monastery where you solved the puzzle with the rolling ball (the western wing). Get rid of all the enemies roaming the area so they don't bother you. Go through the library, and then go upstairs to the place where the ball track begins.
At the end of the red corridor, you will find a ventilation shaft. Enter it, and you will reach a locked room.
On the table, you will find the first of the books for the researchers. Then, you can restore power to the blocked doors and exit back to the library. The first part of the quest is done.
Go back to the room with the branching paths and turn left.
The path will lead you to a room lined with white marble. Defeat all the enemies here. Jump onto the shelf with the yellow fabric, and then to the higher level of the room. To do this, you may need the double jump ability.
On the elevation, on the left side, you will find the book you are looking for. Now, you just need to return to the room where the researchers are.
The fastest way is through the previously blocked doors at the end of the corridor. You can open them from this side.
Talk to the members of the Order and hand them the books (place them in the container next to the window). Brun and Chao will review their contents and then ask for your opinion. Depending on the response you choose, you will receive one of the two rewards for completing the mission.
Regardless of the chosen reward, you will also receive an Advanced Decryption Key used to open well-secured cases. Your Order reputation will also improve.
