„When was the last time you saw the sun?” WoW player scored every possible achievement in the MMO for 6 expansions in a row

In the world of WoW, there was a player who apparently didn't care about human limitations.
The WoW community is celebrating the arrival of a new hero (yes, this is a joke). What seemed impossible to others turned out to be entirely achievable for him, and he himself became the embodiment of what World of Warcraft fans aspire to. And in our language? For the sixth consecutive expansion, he has earned all achievements available in the game.
What's so special about it? Well, as usual, the answer lies in the nature of these achievements. To obtain some of them, you really have to work hard. Sometimes, fans who are really eager to earn those achievements get so caught up in their goals that they lose touch with reality, and other players end up making fun of them. Some gaming-related stereotypes are also based on these feats.
In the case of WoW, the conditions that need to be met are often quite stringent. A lot of the awards are seasonal trophies, and to get them, you usually need to rank high enough in PvP, sometimes within a specific time frame. A great example here is the recently described Fabled Let Me Solo Him: Nullaeus achievement, which could only be awarded to 1,000 players—specifically, those who managed to defeat the designated boss before the opening of the new delve season.
An exception on the player's list of achievements is only five trophies, which remain bugged or, in one case, are duplicates of another achievement. However, he's pretty much achieved everything he could, as you can see in the screenshot above.
So, it's no surprise to see the comments under the post (though, let's be real, they might just be a sign of some justified jealousy—after all, with players, you never know):
There he is boys, John Warcraft himself.
- Sieuytb
How do you kill that which has no life?
Disconnect its internet.
We, of course, congratulate the fan on his patience and determination, but perhaps before the next such challenge, it's worth getting some fresh air—it definitely makes playing (and thinking) better.
0
Author: Danuta Repelowicz
Spanish heart and Japanese soul. A film studies graduate with a particular fondness for RPGs and fighting games. An enthusiast of arcane knowledge, space sciences, musicals, and volcanoes. Grew up on Onimusha, Tekken, and Singstar. Previously associated with GamesGuru, she has been writing and creating since childhood. Personally, she is also a vocalist and a 4th Kyu Shorinji Kempo practitioner. She specializes in narratology and character evolution, adeptly navigating themes of archetypes and symbols. Her hallmark is versatility, and her curiosity often leads her into the wildest realms of the mind and imagination.
