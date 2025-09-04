Pokémon Legends: Z-A's next Mega Evolution might have been teased in a strange new video

Today, The Pokémon Company may have just teased the next Mega Evolution for Pokémon Legends: Z-A. A short video titled “Malamar.mp4” appears to be teasing something to do with the Pokémon Malamar. As a psychic and dark-type Pokémon, the video seems to suggest that people are being mind-controlled in some way into being “friends” with Malamar. This would be the fourth new Mega Evolution revealed for the upcoming Legends: Z-A.

The next Mega Evolution for Pokémon Legends: Z-A might have just been teased in a short video

The short video released earlier today shows several people who appear to be under Malamar’s influence. One person is painting a large mural of Malamar, another person is covered in a suit made of Malamar plushies, and another is singing and dancing, yelling, “Malamar is my friend!” While this video doesn’t explicitly mention a new Mega Evolution, it would be unusual for Pokémon to randomly invest this much effort and energy in a video for a Pokémon that is far from a fan favorite. No shade to Malamar fans.

Recently, Mega Hawlucha was revealed for Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Prior to this, Mega Dragonite and Mega Victreebel were revealed. But Hawlucha stands out, as it’s the first Pokémon native to the Kalos region to get a Mega Evolution, other than the mythical Diancie. Legends: Z-A is set in the Kalos region, so it is fitting that many of the new Mega Evolutions would originate from this region, which would include Malamar.

Malamar was a very unique addition when it debuted in Pokémon X & Y. It had a unique ability in Contrary, where anytime its stats were lowered, they would raise instead, and vice versa, and it had a signature move called Topsy Turvy, which would flip a target’s stat changes from positive to negative. But many players may also remember it for its unique evolution method. To evolve Inkay into Malamar, the player had to literally hold the 3DS upside down as Inkay leveled up, and this evolution method has continued to further consoles as well. It makes sense, but it was basically impossible to figure out on your own.

Malamar may not be the most iconic Pokémon from the Kalos region, but it certainly stands out, and it would be fitting for it to have a Mega Evolution. Personally, I’m curious what the design could look like. But of course, this is just speculation. We’ll have to see if The Pokémon Company releases any further trailers in the next few days.