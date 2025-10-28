PowerWash Simulator 2 devs admit multiplayer is not working, but after days without a fix players get impatient

Video games let us experience the wildest fantasies and immerse ourselves in imaginary worlds. However, they can serve other purposes, too. Simulators are a way of catching a glimpse of real-life activities that are otherwise very hard or even impossible for the player to experience. There are also productions that stay in the middle between realism and fantasy, being pseudo-simulators or just humorous versions of such. A good example is PowerWash Simulator 2, one of the more hilarious titles with “simulator” in the name. Of course, cleaning gets a lot faster if more people are involved. It can be difficult to play with others, though, as it appears that the most recent game developed by FuturLab has serious issues with multiplayer functionalities. Let’s try to analyze what’s going on and if the creators are working on a fix.

Multiplayer issues in PowerWash Simulator 2

There is something oddly relaxing about power washing surfaces. PowerWash Simulator 2 expands on the idea from the first installment in the series and brings us new challenges to clean. Just as its predecessor, the sequel features multiplayer, too, though it appears that a lot is left to be desired, since it doesn’t function as intended. Is the fix coming?

According to Known Issues list that has been shared by the developers on Steam, FuturLab is aware of the problems with multiplayer functionality. There are multiple things that do not go correctly:

Players not being able to use the Soap for the second time after recalling it, Disconnects happening when watching credits, Gnomes stuck in helper’s hands, Furniture spawning clean while not being visible for the helper.

Additionally, a while ago, the devs confirmed other issues related to connection. They have informed that they are aware of them and working towards fixing all the problems, however nothing has been delivered so far to fans’ dismay.

If you experience those inconveniences as well, the best thing to do right now is to wait for the patch and open a support ticket on FuturLab’s official help page. Hopefully all the technical challenges will be addressed soon, so we can take a break after cleaning our flats with some power washing action.