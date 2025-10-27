10 of the weirdest video game trailers you've ever seen go head-to-head in this new video

WARNING: There are some weird games in this article, but you might also find your next favorite video game. Over the weekend, I co-hosted the second episode of the ongoing series Trailer Face-Off on Find Your Next Game’s YouTube channel with my friend Michal Manka. Each of us brings five trailers, and we vote anonymously for our favorites to see which comes out on top. We didn’t exactly plan to have a theme be the weirdest trailers we could find; it just sort of happened naturally. So, you have been warned.

Ten of the weirdest video game trailers you might have missed go head-to-head

Cooperatively run a restaurant as a group of rats, forage for mushrooms in the forest with your pig friend, race metro cars through New York City, or fight off gigantic construction equipment. That’s just a glimpse of some of the weird games you can find in this episode. Not only that, but even some of Michal’s more mainstream picks can get pretty weird. The Outer Worlds 2 comes out this week, and regardless of all the fun I had writing the review for that game, I cannot deny how weird it is. Plus, since it was released this week, you may already be discovering the strange secrets hidden in PowerWash Simulator 2. Of all these games, what do you think will come out on top?

Two of Michal’s trailers have already been revealed: The Outer Worlds 2 and PowerWash Simulator 2, so he could easily steal the Head of Sequels title from Ben Schwartz in those Obsidian trailers. But that’s not all. The first trailer in the episode blew me away. Metro Rivals: New York is an arcade-style racing game set in the New York City subways from the makers of the highly regarded railway simulator series, Train Sim World. Then Michal brought a multiplayer airplane shooter reminiscent of Airfix Dogfighter called House Fighters: Total Mess, and finally, what he described as “Ratatouille, but if you remove all the humans,” which might be a poor paraphrase, but gets the message across. In Restaurats, you and your friends play as giant rats trying to run a restaurant, all the while a rat named Bob is taking your revenue and gambling it away.

As the co-host representing more indie titles, my picks for this episode were probably going to be weird regardless, but I still got Michal to say “Ok, what the ---” and “I don’t get it,” and there’s no paraphrasing there. The first game I showed was Forestrike, described as a roguelike martial arts game, where you use foresight to plan the combat as much as you need before executing it one last time. This game was also featured in my Steam Next Fest highlights from a few weeks ago. Next from my picks was Demonschool, a game that we compared to the Persona series. It’s an RPG where you only have until the end of the semester to prevent the demon apocalypse.

The trailer for the next game is what inspired Michal’s first outburst, but to be fair, the beginning of the trailer is quite odd. ZWAARD is all about customizing your sword. Survive in a post-apocalyptic wasteland full of robots and scavenge what useful parts you can. Hermit & Pig was the game that caused Michal to say, “I don’t get it,” because this odd slice-of-life RPG has so much going on between poison mushrooms and corporate conspiracies. Last, I showed off what I called Shadow of the Colossus if it were set in a construction site, Motorslice, which was also featured in this month’s Steam Next Fest.

So, what games would you put on top? You’ll have to watch the video to see if we agree. No spoilers, but it was a close race. Even up to the end of the video, I had no idea what would end up on top. Also, if you enjoyed this, check out the first episode!