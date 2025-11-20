5 games to collect on Amazon Prime Gaming. Leading the way is a bundle of RPG classics and a tactical gem with 92% positive ratings on Steam

According to the schedule shared on November 7th, Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers are getting five games today, though three of them are part of a single bundle. This time, we're diving into games for fans of classic RPGs, tactical games like those on the Game Boy Advance, and some wild, action-packed fun.

Games on Amazon Prime Gaming usually become available at 11:00 am PT on the day of their release.

The first spot on the list is taken by Dungeons & Dragons: Krynn Series, which can be redeemed on GOG. This is a bundle of classic RPG games, including titles like Champions of Krynn, Death Knights of Krynn, and The Dark Queen of Krynn.

The second spot on the list goes to Dream Tactics (also available through GOG), a tactical RPG with card game and roguelike elements, set in the Dream Word. The job is to save it from the threat posed by the sinister Dream Eater leading an army of pillows. The game's style may remind players of titles from the Game Boy Advance era.

In third place is PlateUp!, a culinary arcade game with roguelike elements, available through the Epic Games Store. In this game, we handle everything related to running a restaurant – from taking and fulfilling orders to renovating the building and upgrading its equipment. This can be done solo or in co-op mode (online or on a shared screen).

