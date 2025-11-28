PUBG Black Budget on PS5 and Xbox? All we know about console release

The name of Brendan Green might not be familiar to everyone but, without a doubt, PlayerUnknown is way more recognizable. This developer’s nickname is in the title of one of the most popular games on Steam – PUBG Battlegrounds. While nothing suggests that its position is endangered, the development team behind it, PUBG Corporation, is working on another production. PUBG Black Budget is said to be an extraction shooter, so a direct competitor to, recently released on Steam, Escape from Tarkov or popular ARC Raiders. However, Black Budget is only beginning its journey as it starts with baby steps of Closed Alpha tests. Regardless of that, many fans of this genre wonder whether the game will be available on consoles like PS5 or Xbox. Here we will analyze the chances of such port happening.

PUBG Black Budget PS5 and Xbox console release

The famous PlayerUnknown is working on his survival production entitled Prologue Go Wayback utilizing AI to generate terrain making every run unique. Sadly, everything shows that this title requires more time in the making, but fans of the original PUBG Battlegrouds and those let down by EfT can get excited about another player that is just spreading its wings – PUBG Black Budget. Currently, the game is very early in development, slowly opening up for the fans by running Closed Alpha tests on PC. What about those of us who own consoles like PS5 and Xbox?

As of now, there is nothing definite that can be said about PUBG Black Budget being released on consoles. As already mentioned, the production will take its first steps on PC, where it will become available for a short time to limited number of players who will gain access to Closed Alpha. Considering how many games are crossplatform nowadays, it is safe to assume that if only PUBG Black Budget is successful enough, it will eventually make its way onto PS5 and Xbox, just like PUBG Battlegrouds did.

If you are really interested in this game, the Alpha Test period won’t be protected by any kind of NDA, which means that fans who will be able to experience it first, are allowed to freely share, stream and discuss materials from this game. Even if you are not lucky enough to get entry, you can at least watch and see for yourself whether it’s really worth waiting for.