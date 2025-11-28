It was supposed to get better, but it's getting worse. Creators of acclaimed shooters will almost certainly not avoid mass layoffs

The British studio Splash Damage, responsible for titles such as Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, Enemy Territory: Quake Wars, and Gears Tactics, is currently in a challenging situation. The team behind the Gears series, like a bunch of other developers lately, has gone through some restructuring.

From a statement published yesterday on LinkedIn, we learned that "consultations before mass layoffs" have begun within the studio. It's because the team, which was recently taken over by private equity investors, needs to shake things up and reorganize how they work.

Today we announced to our teams that we are entering a studio-wide consultation process affecting all roles. This is an unfortunate but necessary step for the studio to stay nimble in a challenging and evolving market, reads the statement published by the studio.

At the same time, representatives of Splash Damage are saying they really want to do whatever it takes to keep their "most talented employees" on board. It looks like layoffs are going to happen, but that doesn't mean the company is done for.

The last title released by this British studio was Outcasters, intended for Google Stadia. Not long after this action game was released, at the end of 2020, Splash Damage was bought by Tencent. Since then, we haven't heard any good news from the team that announced the cancellation of the Transformers: Reactivate project back in January. Around that time, the team also faced a bunch of layoffs. Acquired by new investors in September, the studio was supposed to operate "under the existing management," but, as it turns out, this has not improved its situation.

