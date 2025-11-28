It was supposed to get better, but it's getting worse. Creators of acclaimed shooters will almost certainly not avoid mass layoffs

The studio responsible for Enemy Territory: Quake Wars and Gears Tactics is on the verge of layoffs. After being taken over by new investors, the co-creators of the Gears series have found themselves in a tough spot.
The British studio Splash Damage, responsible for titles such as Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, Enemy Territory: Quake Wars, and Gears Tactics, is currently in a challenging situation. The team behind the Gears series, like a bunch of other developers lately, has gone through some restructuring.
From a statement published yesterday on LinkedIn, we learned that "consultations before mass layoffs" have begun within the studio. It's because the team, which was recently taken over by private equity investors, needs to shake things up and reorganize how they work.
Today we announced to our teams that we are entering a studio-wide consultation process affecting all roles. This is an unfortunate but necessary step for the studio to stay nimble in a challenging and evolving market, reads the statement published by the studio.
At the same time, representatives of Splash Damage are saying they really want to do whatever it takes to keep their "most talented employees" on board. It looks like layoffs are going to happen, but that doesn't mean the company is done for.
The last title released by this British studio was Outcasters, intended for Google Stadia. Not long after this action game was released, at the end of 2020, Splash Damage was bought by Tencent. Since then, we haven't heard any good news from the team that announced the cancellation of the Transformers: Reactivate project back in January. Around that time, the team also faced a bunch of layoffs. Acquired by new investors in September, the studio was supposed to operate "under the existing management," but, as it turns out, this has not improved its situation.
Author: Zuzanna Domeradzka
An introvert since birth, she has been interested in video games for as long as she can remember. She joined Gamepressure.com in 2022, first writing for the gaming newsroom and later helping with guides. She is an enthusiast of FPS and RPG games and a big fan of the Dragon Age, Five Nights at Freddy's, and Assassin's Creed series. She also enjoys watching movies, most often returning to Star Wars and Pirates of the Caribbean. She tries to spend her free time actively, riding a bike or skateboard (or platinuming the next installments of the Just Dance series).
