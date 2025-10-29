REDstreams with a special guest. Mike Pondsmith will share what inspired him to create Cyberpunk and his thoughts on Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand

Cyberpunk 2 is still a long wait, and CD Projekt RED isn’t spilling many details. The only things we know is that Keanu Reeves would be thrilled to take on the role of Johnny Silverhand again, and there’s some speculation about a possible multiplayer mode in the sequel. But the devs have a surprise for us, the next REDstreams session will feature a special guest: Mike Pondsmith, the creator of the Cyberpunk tabletop game series.

Cyberpunk creator Mike Pondsmith joins CD Projekt RED's next REDstreams

Another episode of REDstreams is coming this Thursday, October 30th, at 5 PM CET / 9 AM PT, as CD Projekt RED announced on X. They’ll be chatting with Mike Pondsmith about what inspired him to create Cyberpunk 2013 and 2020, and what he thought of Keanu playing Johnny Silverhand. You can catch the stream on their YouTube and Twitch channels.

Source: X @CyberpunkGame

Mike Pondsmith recently visited Poland for the Digital Dragons event, and in an interview with Michal Manka (Find Your New Game by GameStar), he hinted that the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel will feature “another city,” though he didn’t share much more. I’m sure the upcoming REDstream chat will be packed with questions about this.

There will probably be a ton of Cyberpunk 2 questions as well, but as the devs mentioned under their X post, “Unfortunately, we have nothing to reveal,” and the stream will be “just an interview.” So don’t expect any new game news, this one’s all about Mike Pondsmith.