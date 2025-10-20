„This gem really caught me off guard.” Steam's new little hit impresses even a CD Projekt Red Director

Update (October 20)

The creators of Absolum are stoked to share that the game has sold over 200,000 copies, and they gave a big shoutout to the community for the awesome support.

Original news (October 10)

Yesterday, Absolum launched on Steam, created by the Dotemu and Guard Crush studio, specializing in beat 'em up games (in collaboration with Supamonks). The game has been well-received by players and has gained recognition from an employee of CD Projekt Red.

Absolum – basic info

Absolum takes us to the fantasy world of Talamh, which was completely destroyed by a cataclysm brought about by ambitious wizards. This made regular folks start to dislike magic, and then King Azra, the Sun King, enslaved the wizards and kicked off a campaign to conquer more lands. The player takes on the role of a handful of rebel mages tasked with stopping his victorious march.

In terms of gameplay, we are dealing with a 2D beat 'em up, maintained in a roguelite convention. The adventure leads us through diverse locations with changing layouts, where we primarily focus on battling numerous enemies.

The combat system requires skill and timing, as well as the use of various strategies. We've got melee weapons, ranged weapons, and magic at our disposal, and the trick to winning is mixing them up into impressive combos. Moreover, the game offers four characters to choose from, each with unique abilities.

In Absolum, you can play solo, in co-op mode, or on a split screen. The game's soundtrack was written in collaboration with composers such as Yuka Kitamura (Dark Souls, Elden Ring) and Mick Gordon (Doom).

Positive reception

The game just dropped yesterday and already has over 300 reviews on Steam, with 92% of them being positive. Players note that it is probably one of the best representatives of the genre. According to many, Absolum can best be described as a combination of Streets of Rage 4 and Hades.

The game also appealed to Radek Grabowski, the global PR Director at CD Projekt Red. He posted on X, encouraging other players to check it out.

Alright folks, stop what you're doing and get yourself a copy of Absolum. Play solo or in co-op, doesn't matter - it's equally fun. Thank me later. This gem really caught me off guard.

Absolum is available on PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. However, until October 16th, it can be purchased on Steam on sale for $22.49.

