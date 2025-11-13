Dispatch Episode 8 brings a serious bug to many players. They can't progress Dispatch shift

It shouldn’t be surprising that the finale of a story that many fans follow will bring hundreds of thousands of players to get to know the fate of their favorite characters. Yes, the developers from AdHoc Studio have made episodes 7 and 8 of Dispatch available, confirming that they are closing the story and episode 9 just won’t happen. While there are hopes for season 2, some players find it problematic to wrap up the current storyline, as during the dispatch phase in the final part of the game, it simply bugs out not allowing players to continue. Let’s see what’s going on and if it’s possible to work around it to witness the conclusion of Mecha Man and Z-Team’s journey.

Episode 8 bug in Dispatch

It can be really disheartening when at the very end of the adventure an unexpected bug happens that prevents us from moving forward. Unfortunately, the last part of Dispatch, Episode 8, can get many fans stuck on the titular dispatch phase. Let’s try to understand what’s going on and if there is any way around this situation.

Before reading further, bear in mind that the text contains heavy story spoilers!

As we might have expected, the last part of the game is full of unforeseen turns of events. Due to massive Red Ring attack on Los Angeles, the dispatch stage is very long and complex, as it has various stages and the map is way bigger than ever. To add to the chaos, before being able to send some heroes on a mission, you will be tasked with unlocking them first. That’s not all, because the character that you have cut earlier in the narrative, comes back and craves for blood. With all of that, it is not surprising that things go south, literally and figuratively, because the game itself can give up and bug out without giving any new missions or updating the status of the current ones.

To prevent that from happening, when the rogue hero attacks, make sure to help Phenomaman or Waterboy first. Prioritizing the rebelled character appears to block Invisigal from getting onto the scene and locking up the whole sequence. Keep in mind though that if you have cut her in Episode 7, she will not come at all, and it is part of the story.

However, this doesn’t always work, as many things in Dispatch rely on your previous choices. The last resort is to go back to menu and reload the checkpoint hoping that it will resolve the stuck state.

Rescuing the team is essential to progress in Episode 8.Source: Dispatch, Developer: AdHoc Studio

Of course, the very last thing to do is to wait for the patch. We can hope that AdHoc Studio, seeing problems with their most important episode, will react quickly by applying an update. Patience, however, is a superpower on its own. Good luck!