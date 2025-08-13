PS Plus Extra and Premium for August 2025 will be revealed today. We know the title of the first game

Today, around 8:00 am PT, subscribers of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium will find out what games Sony Interactive Entertainment has prepared for them for August. It happens that we have known the title of the first one since June.

We're talking about an action-adventure game titled Sword of the Sea, which is developed by Giant Squid - a studio that has Abzu and The Pathless in its portfolio. The game will launch on August 19, and in addition to PlayStation 5, it will hit personal computers.

In Sword of the Sea, the creators take us to a fantastic land called Necropolis of the Gods. During the game, we take on the role of a character known as Wraith, and our task is to traverse this place far and wide and sow new life in it.

Adventure leads us through vast areas covered with sand behaving like water. We move around the game world on a Hoversword, a unique combination of a snowboard, skateboard, and hoverboard, on which we can not only rush forward, but also perform various tricks.

By the way, with the August update of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog, the following titles will be removed from these services: