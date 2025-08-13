PS Plus Extra and Premium for August 2025 will be revealed today. We know the title of the first game

Today, Sony will present PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers with a list of games it has prepared for them for August. The first of these we already know - it's the latest title from the creators of Abzu and The Pathless.

PS Plus Extra and Premium for August 2025 will be revealed today. We know the title of the first game, image source: Giant Squid / Sony Interactive Entertainment.
Today, around 8:00 am PT, subscribers of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium will find out what games Sony Interactive Entertainment has prepared for them for August. It happens that we have known the title of the first one since June.

We're talking about an action-adventure game titled Sword of the Sea, which is developed by Giant Squid - a studio that has Abzu and The Pathless in its portfolio. The game will launch on August 19, and in addition to PlayStation 5, it will hit personal computers.

In Sword of the Sea, the creators take us to a fantastic land called Necropolis of the Gods. During the game, we take on the role of a character known as Wraith, and our task is to traverse this place far and wide and sow new life in it.

Adventure leads us through vast areas covered with sand behaving like water. We move around the game world on a Hoversword, a unique combination of a snowboard, skateboard, and hoverboard, on which we can not only rush forward, but also perform various tricks.

By the way, with the August update of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog, the following titles will be removed from these services:

  1. Bugsnax;
  2. Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker;
  3. Route 5;
  4. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor;
  5. Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris;
  6. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet;
  7. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization;
  8. Sword Art Online: Last Recollection;
  9. Sword Art Online: Lost Song;
  10. TopSpin 2K25;
  11. UFC 5;
  12. Vacation Simulator;
  13. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt;
  14. Wild Hearts.
Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

