„There's no reason for us to hide anything about this.” World of Warcraft director has bad news for console players

World of Warcraft has been available exclusively on PC since its launch, which contrasts with competing MMORPGs like Final Fantasy XIV and The Elder Scrolls Online, which have also been released on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. A statement from the game's creator indicates that this situation will not change anytime soon.

WoW remains PC-only

For years, there have been many rumors and speculations about a console release of WoW, and the upcoming launch of the Midnight expansion likely further fuels the hopes of some players. However, if you belong to this group, the game's Director, Ion Hazzikostas, doesn't have good news for you.

The developer was recently on the Unshackled Fury podcast, where they chatted about the changes in class design for Midnight. Since they're really focusing on visual clarity and accessibility, someone asked if they're gearing up to launch the game on consoles. Hazzikostas directly said: "No."

To be fully transparent, there's no reason for us to hide anything about this. If we were actively working towards bringing WoW to consoles, or a bunch of other platforms, we'd be saying, 'We're actively working towards it, we know we have a lot of work to do but it's a place where we want to land.' Our focus remains, right now, on the PC-based experience.

It cannot be denied that this is a valid argument. It wouldn't make much sense to hide a console release of WoW if it were actually in development. But on the flip side, if Blizzard's planning to reveal it later and make a big deal out of it, they're definitely not gonna confirm it on a podcast. Nevertheless, Hazzikostas' words are probably not what console players wanted to hear.