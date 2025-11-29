This week’s Plants vs Brainrots (PvB) update time is changed. Christmas Part 1 will be later

Plant vs Brainrots gathers hundreds of thousands of concurrent players. So, no wonder that many people are waiting for weekly updates. However, this time it will be later than expected. The announcement dropped earlier today and was quite a surprise.

Originally, the game was supposed to be updated at 3 AM PT / 6 AM ET and 12 PM CET with Admin Abuses at 3 AM PT / 6 AM ET and 12 PM CET and 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET and 10 PM CET.

Earlier today, though, on the official Discord server, developers have announced that Christmas Part 1 event will begin later. The new starting time is 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 3 PM CET. If you are not sure about your time, check the linked post.

The announcement does not mention Admin Abuse, it means that there is a chance that its schedule has not changed.