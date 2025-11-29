This week’s Plants vs Brainrots (PvB) update time is changed. Christmas Part 1 will be later

Earlier today devs announced that this week’s update will be later than originally planned. We will have to wait a little bit longer for Christmas Part 1 event.
Plant vs Brainrots gathers hundreds of thousands of concurrent players. So, no wonder that many people are waiting for weekly updates. However, this time it will be later than expected. The announcement dropped earlier today and was quite a surprise.
Originally, the game was supposed to be updated at 3 AM PT / 6 AM ET and 12 PM CET with Admin Abuses at 3 AM PT / 6 AM ET and 12 PM CET and 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET and 10 PM CET.
Earlier today, though, on the official Discord server, developers have announced that Christmas Part 1 event will begin later. The new starting time is 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 3 PM CET. If you are not sure about your time, check the linked post.
The announcement does not mention Admin Abuse, it means that there is a chance that its schedule has not changed.
0
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
Looking for the answer to “Food is canned at the” in Cookie Jam? You’re in the right place
Need help with “A mathematical statement” in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
How to “Visit Unique Stashes” in BF6. Complete BR REDSEC challenge easily
Aspiration Talents choice explained. Which perk you should pick