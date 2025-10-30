How to find and kill Hungering Tendrils in NMS Breach Expedition

Even nine years after release, No Man’s Sky is a popular game, mainly because Hello Games is still adding new content. The past week brought us another big patch with time-limited expedition called Breach. So you can start a new adventure to get rewards for completing series of milestones. Some of them, like Jellyflesh, requires bigger effort. Tendrils is another problematic mission, because you will need to kill a really specific type of enemy – Hungering Tendrils. So, how to complete it?

How to find and kill Hungering Tendrils in NMS?

Tendrils is one of the Phase 3 milestones. As the name suggests, you must find and kill five Hungering Tendrils. However, this isn’t as simple as it looks. Unfortunately, the mission isn’t described very well. The animals appear only in specific places, so you must find “infested” planet first. We can help you if have problems with locating them.

Where to find these creatures? The perfect place to farm Hungering Tendrils is planet Giumf VII described as “Boiling Doom.” It’s located in Kobaya-Odgo XIV system. You will have go there anyway, as it is the place of Rendezvous 3. When you reach this place, you must start searching for big eggs sticking out of the ground. If you get close to them, the enemy will spawn.

When you find one of the Hungering Tendrils, you must kill it. Fight isn’t extremely complicated – you have to keep moving to avoid enemy’s attacks and shoot constantly. Of course, you also can use your ship during combat. This makes the fight even easier.

Now you must repeat this process five times. When you do this, you will complete Tendrils milestone and move to another quests. Good luck!