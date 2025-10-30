When to expect Dispatch episode 5 and 6. Here’s the release date

AdHoc Studio hit the spot with Dispatch. Thousands of players wait every week to play next episodes. Chapters 3 and 4 just dropped yesterday, but many players have already managed to complete them, even though they feature some difficult choices like in which game is hiding the bomb or who to cut. Of course, those who have finished them are waiting for the next ones – episodes 5 and 6. If you are one of them, we will tell you when to expect them.

When to expect Dispatch episode 5 and 6

The good news is that we will not have to wait long for Dispatch Episode 5 and 6. Developers had announced the full schedule as soon as the game was released. The new chapters are published every week. Well, it can still feel like a lifetime. We all know the feeling when we have to wait for the next episode of our favorite series. Below you will find a schedule.

Episode 5 and 6 will be released on November 5, 2025.

Episode release scheduleAdHoc Studio / via Steam

It means that we will learn the end of the story in 2 weeks. Are you excited? I will probably give it a go one more time, just to check how much my decisions really impact the outcome. We know that sometimes such choices can be illusionary… right?

Nevertheless, it is still fun to watch the story. It brings me back to the times when I was playing Heroes Rise, series of interactive novels. It is nice to feel young again!