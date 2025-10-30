How to solve which game is hiding the bomb in Dispatch. Complete Nostalgically Yours easily

Dispatch is a game full of surprises. We need to balance our private lives with managing the team (even fire companions) and solving various difficult cases. Some investigations can be really tricky. One of them is Nostalgically Yours. If you have problems with deciding which game is hiding the bomb, you are in good hands.

How to solve Which game is hiding the bomb in Dispatch

While you can send anyone to solve this case, the best person to do this job is

Flambae

He will unlock the additional option that will solve the case automatically. However, before you will be able to do that, there is a question about which game is hiding the bomb. The proper answer is

The Wolves Inside Us

Fortunately, you will be spared if you pick the wrong one and will be able to try again. Yes, I know, it is a crime that the bomb is not in Manbomber.

If you have not picked Flambae, you will have 2 options – Deactivate the bomb or Destroy it. However, you will need to pass the skill check:

Destroying the bomb requires 7 strength. Deactivating the bomb requires 7 intellect.

Keep that in mind, failing the test will end with failing the dispatch.

However, our fiery hero Flambae can also Incinerate the bomb and the game and it will bring you an automatic success. Quite handy, isn’t it?

Once you finish Chapter 4, it is good idea to check when you will be able to play the next one. We have this information here. Good luck and, hopefully, see you soon.