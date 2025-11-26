Where Winds Meet players may have found their favorite activity. Throwing rotten vegetables at prisoners is the latest trend

Where Winds Meet is definitely the new open-world game everyone’s talking about right now. It’s a free-to-play action-adventure RPG set in 10th-century China, during the chaotic Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms period. You play as a wandering sword-master, uncovering the mysteries of your own past while getting caught up in political intrigue, legendary martial arts, and mystical secrets. There’s plenty to do, of course, but like with any multiplayer game, fans often end up finding their own favorite activities beyond the usual quests and missions. It might look like a very unpleasant one, but it’s actually for a good cause.

When moldy tomatoes can save the day

Where Winds Meet introduces several interesting and unconventional features. Some NPCs don’t just stick to basic dialogue choices, you can actually type whatever you want to say to them, as they use a built-in chatbot system.

The game also includes the typical gacha mechanics, where players can spend quite a bit in hopes of getting high-end items like the most luxurious boat. But it also has activities like tossing vegetables at prisoners in cages. You know, just your typical multiplayer/co-op game.

If you get yourself thrown in jail, you might end up stuck in one of those moving cages that gets paraded around town. Other players can throw veggies at you, but surprisingly, it’s not to roast you – it actually helps. According to a comment under an X post, every vegetable thrown at a caged player shortens their sentence. So it’s more of a friendly “here’s a spoiled tomato to help you out,” rather than a spiteful one. Probably.

It’s no surprise the game has built such a massive player base. It pulls in around 200,000 concurrent players on Steam every day, and it’s easy to see why, especially when you can even toss a carrot or an old parsnip at your friends in need.