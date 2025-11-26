PS Plus free monthly games for December 2025 include a fast-paced indie FPS and a gorgeous LEGO game

Today, PlayStation has revealed the five games that will be available for PS Plus subscribers to claim for free this December. This means your last chance to grab November’s free monthly games is here. Starting December 1st, you will no longer be able to claim the indie hit Stray, the goofy Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, and the racing game EA Sports WRC 24. But on December 2nd, five games will be available to claim. These games are available to anyone with a PS Plus subscription, regardless of tier, not just those with access to the game catalog.

PS Plus free monthly games for December revealed

Starting December 2nd, PS Plus subscribers will be able to claim yet another critically acclaimed indie hit, a gorgeous LEGO title, a challenging horror game, an extraction shooter, and a frightening co-op first-person shooter. All five of these games are available to claim for free starting next week, but only through December. PlayStation shared the news via the PlayStation Blog and confirmed that these games will only be available to claim until January 5th, so if they look interesting, don’t wait too long.

LEGO Horizon Adventures

In 2024, PlayStation and Guerrilla Games surprised everyone with the reveal of LEGO Horizon Adventures, a LEGO remake of the original Horizon: Zero Dawn that launched simultaneously on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. Starting next week, you’ll be able to give this beautiful, co-op action adventure game a try at no extra cost.

LEGO Horizon Adventures provides a more humorous and approachable take on the PlayStation franchise, and can serve as a great entry point for anyone who hasn’t played the games before. It’s also great as a co-op adventure with up to two players. The entire game world is made of LEGOs, from the characters and robot enemies to the environment itself. It’s a beautiful-looking game that may have flown under your radar last year, so next month could be the perfect time to finally jump in.

Killing Floor 3

If you haven’t heard of this co-op first-person shooter series, it’s a great game to play with friends. The latest entry in the series, Killing Floor 3, supports full crossplay between consoles and PC, so even if your friends have the game on other platforms, it won’t be a problem.

Gather up to six total players to work together to defeat swarms of bio-engineered creatures designed by an evil megacorporation. You are a member of a group of rebels called Nightfall, who specialize in dispatching these waves of frightening creatures. Customize loadouts and work together as a team to survive and defeat the waves of enemies.

The Outlast Trials

If you’re looking for something horrifying, but less about first-person shooter action, there’s also The Outlast Trials coming to PS Plus this December. This is also a co-op game for up to three players, but The Outlast Trials takes a much more stealthy approach to gameplay.

In this survival horror experience, players are abducted by the Murkoff Corporation, and the only way out is to complete a set of trials, as the title suggests. Gameplay revolves more around avoiding enemies than defeating them. You can earn helpful tools to increase your stealth abilities, and sometimes the corporation might provide you with an opportunity to flee or slow down threatening enemies. Will you and your friends survive?

Synduality Echo of Ada

Recently, the popularity of ARC Raiders has brought extraction shooters into the limelight. So, if you haven’t played many games from that genre, it wouldn’t be surprising if you missed Synduality Echo of Ada earlier this year. Fortunately, this December could be the perfect time to try this sci-fi, mech-based, PvPvE third-person extraction shooter.

Synduality Echo of Ada takes place in the year 2222, when a mysterious poison rain has nearly wiped out humanity. Humans have moved underground to survive and avoid the deformed creatures that now roam the surface. As a Drifter, you use your powerful mech to venture into the dangerous surface world to collect valuable resources. Watch out for enemies and other players.

Neon White

On Steam, Neon White has 98% positive reviews from over 11 thousand players. It’s safe to say that once you’ve given this indie hit a try, you’ll understand why. Between its unique art style, character designs, and fast-paced action, it’s easily one of the most notable indie releases of the last decade.

Neon White is a speedrunning first-person shooter about eliminating demons in Heaven. It uses a unique card mechanic where you collect cards to attack, but can discard them to use powerful movement abilities. Planning your route and your moves, along with combining cards for epic combos and shortcuts, is all part of the fun of this highly regarded indie game.