Dispatch Episode 1 walkthrough and choices guide

Dispatch Episode 1 is a beginning of the story. Some decisions you make here will be represented later in the game. Let’s go through them.
With Dispatch almost over, and Season 2 far away and not certain, it is a good moment to replay or start the new adventure. In this guide we will walk you through the story and all choices, just like we did with Episode 5 and Episode 6. Sit comfortable and prepare popcorn.
Dispatch features some quick time event sequences, but they will take you to the same place, even if you will miss some inputs. You will see a different animation, though. If you are not a fan of such gameplay mechanics, you can simply turn them off in the Settings.
The game starts with a conversation with a “Soothing voice”. You can pick
This answer does not matter, though.
It’s time for the first meaningful choice of the game.
While it will affect some interactions in the future, the impact is quite small. So, you can pick what you want here.
Now, it is time for the first hacking minigame. It will become more complicated in the future chapters. Just imput the proper keys to open paths and download data.
This choice does not matter.
It is followed by another decision that does not influence anything (except the animation that will happen).
Now, it’s time for a fighting scene with Toxic that will lead to another choice
No matter what you do, the outcome will be the same.
We skip some time and are taken to the press conference. There are some questions to answer.
Do you have anything to say to your fans?
Does this mean you’re retiring as Mecha Man?
Both of these decisions do not matter.
How disappointed would your dad be if he were here right now?
This decision will be remembered. We can assume that it will somehow influence your reputation. With “leave” as neutral option, answer as positive and attack as negative.
A group of criminals is stealing TV.
And later
Finally
Neither of these actions have long-term consequences but they will influence what you will see on the screen.
It’s our first meeting with Blonde Blazer
Picking any of the above does not matter.
We are taken to the bar and a conversation with Blonde Blazer starts. The first dialog choice does not matter
Why did you do it? – this will be remembered
The first option is clearly the one that will improve your relationship with Blazer.
A proposition?
It does not matter what you pick.
You have to pick between the nicknames. It will be remembered – it will be referenced later but it is nothing important, so you can pick anything you want.
Next, you will face really important decision – decision here will influence how Flambae will look until the end of the game. While it is only a small detail, it is sometimes underlined, and it is a nice touch.
When you talk with Blazer about the bar incident, you can say:
The option does not matter, though.
When you sit with Bonde Blazer you can pick one of the below, but this decision does not matter.
Next, Blonde Blazer will lean towards you. It will influence your relationship. You can
Of course, the first option will progress your relationship with Blonde Blazer and will unlock the conversation dialog in the future episode.
Let’s go back to business
And it will be followed by:
Both options are only to express yourself, they will not have consequences.
Now it’s time for our first Dispatch. We need to send heroes based on the bolded words in the missions’ requirements.
The last choice of the episode.
There are no consequences of that choice. But we all know what the answer should be.
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
