Dispatch Episode 1 walkthrough and choices guide

With Dispatch almost over, and Season 2 far away and not certain, it is a good moment to replay or start the new adventure. In this guide we will walk you through the story and all choices, just like we did with Episode 5 and Episode 6. Sit comfortable and prepare popcorn.

Dispatch Episode 1 walkthrough and choices

Mecha Man

Dispatch features some quick time event sequences, but they will take you to the same place, even if you will miss some inputs. You will see a different animation, though. If you are not a fan of such gameplay mechanics, you can simply turn them off in the Settings.

The game starts with a conversation with a “Soothing voice”. You can pick

I love my dad. Didn’t know him well. He’s gone.

This answer does not matter, though.

Source: Dispatch, developer: AdHoc Studio

It’s time for the first meaningful choice of the game.

Let him drop Pull him back

While it will affect some interactions in the future, the impact is quite small. So, you can pick what you want here.

Now, it is time for the first hacking minigame. It will become more complicated in the future chapters. Just imput the proper keys to open paths and download data.

It’s over, Shroud. Prepare to die. I’m here to f*** you up.

This choice does not matter.

It is followed by another decision that does not influence anything (except the animation that will happen).

Punt Stomp

Now, it’s time for a fighting scene with Toxic that will lead to another choice

IGNORE HIM. Bullsh*t. You’re bluffing.

No matter what you do, the outcome will be the same.

After the incident

We skip some time and are taken to the press conference. There are some questions to answer.

Do you have anything to say to your fans?

I did my best. Thank you. It was all for you.

Does this mean you’re retiring as Mecha Man?

No comment Pretty much Not yet

Both of these decisions do not matter.

How disappointed would your dad be if he were here right now?

Answer Leave Attack

This decision will be remembered. We can assume that it will somehow influence your reputation. With “leave” as neutral option, answer as positive and attack as negative.

A group of criminals is stealing TV.

That’s pretty disrespectful. Put it down and leave. I was watching that.

And later

I’m Mecha Man. Someone with nothing to lose. Honestly, not sure anymore.

Finally

Punch with left (it will land a punch) Punch with right

Neither of these actions have long-term consequences but they will influence what you will see on the screen.

Blonde Blazer and the bar

It’s our first meeting with Blonde Blazer

I’d prefer a professional. Have you done this before? I can do it myself.

Picking any of the above does not matter.

We are taken to the bar and a conversation with Blonde Blazer starts. The first dialog choice does not matter

Rough day? That feels like a challenge. Impressive.

Why did you do it? – this will be remembered

I like helping people. I don’t know… Only thing I’m good at.

The first option is clearly the one that will improve your relationship with Blazer.

A proposition?

Sounds intriguing Hopefully nothing scandalous A bar proposition?

It does not matter what you pick.

Flambae

You have to pick between the nicknames. It will be remembered – it will be referenced later but it is nothing important, so you can pick anything you want.

Mr. Wet Ponytail. Dr. Don’t Do Sh*t. Sunglasses at Night Guy.

Next, you will face really important decision – decision here will influence how Flambae will look until the end of the game. While it is only a small detail, it is sometimes underlined, and it is a nice touch.

Water – Flambae will lose a tooth. Alcohol – his eyebrows will burn off.

Blonde Blazer part 2 and romance

When you talk with Blazer about the bar incident, you can say:

Guy fell down. Extinguished a situation / Got fired up (depending on the choice earlier) Made a little mess

The option does not matter, though.

When you sit with Bonde Blazer you can pick one of the below, but this decision does not matter.

Thanks for helping me. I really needed this. Sorry about the spit thing.

Next, Blonde Blazer will lean towards you. It will influence your relationship. You can

Kiss her Let the moment pass

Of course, the first option will progress your relationship with Blonde Blazer and will unlock the conversation dialog in the future episode.

Let’s go back to business

This is an interview? My suit was destroyed. Not exactly professional.

And it will be followed by:

When do I start? What if I say no? Dispatch heroes?

Both options are only to express yourself, they will not have consequences.

Tutorial Dispatch

Now it’s time for our first Dispatch. We need to send heroes based on the bolded words in the missions’ requirements.

Assault on Criminal Hideout – Phenomaman. Investigate the Dorm Room – Brainbook, as the test is mainly Intellect. Art Exhibit Opening – you will be able to pick between Charisma / Intellect or Mobility test (3). So pick a character with this stat. High Speed Chase – It is a test of Combat and Mobility, so the perfect heroes are Phenomaman and Pom Pom. Attack on the Hospital – It is enough to send one hero on this mission, either Phenomaman / Equilibrium / Brickhouse or Pom Pom. Each of them will unlock a special option to end the quest successfully. Monster Attack – it is a test that depends mostly on Vigor, so Brickhouse is a good choice. Help Grandma Cross the Road – mainly Mobility test, Pom Pom is the best choice. Negotiate with Hostage Takers – a test of Charisma, mostly, but a little bit of Intellect and Vigor is also necessary. Sweetalker is the best choice. Of course, you can send additional superhero. Chase El Diablito – It is Mobility, Vitality and Combat test, so pick heroes accordingly.

Beef

The last choice of the episode.

Give him Cereal. Who’s a good boy. It’s gonna be alright.

There are no consequences of that choice. But we all know what the answer should be.