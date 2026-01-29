He completed their shared dream after her death. Old-style niche MMO has a soul that the giants lack

Project: Gorgon is an old-school MMORPG that has left Early Access after eight years. The game has very positive reviews and a devoted player base.
Yesterday, after almost eight years in the making, the 1.0 update for the game Project: Gorgon was finally released, marking the end of its Early Access phase. It's an old-school MMORPG created by veterans of the genre.
The game is aimed at players who miss the days before World of Warcraft took over. Project: Gorgon was created by the couple Eric Heimburg and Sandra Power, who previously worked on genre classics like EverQuest 1 and 2 and Asheron’s Call. Unfortunately, Power passed away in 2025 after a three-year battle with cancer. Heimburg completed their joint title on his own.
Project: Gorgon stands in contrast to today's MMORPGs and is stubbornly faithful to old-school principles. You won't find hand-holding here; everything must be discovered on your own. Players are given great freedom and must face the consequences of their actions. Development is skill-based, and the gameplay involves a lot of grinding.
What's important, Project: Gorgon strongly emphasizes the social aspect, which once formed the foundation of MMORPGs before they increasingly focused on single-player experiences. The players are in charge of things like managing the economy and running shops or stalls. The creators have provided many tools that connect users.
It seems that this approach has paid off. Although the game hasn't taken Steam by storm, it has a dedicated group of fans who have been playing it regularly since its release. The reviews are also encouraging – the game currently has over 2,500 ratings, 86% of which are positive.
As for the 1.0 update itself, it introduces a lot of content. Players got some cool updates like new character models, revamped trading posts, map tweaks, and the capital, Statehelm, which is the "biggest and most complex map in the game." It's meant to be a hub for top-level gamers, offering over 200 quests to complete and loads of new skills and game systems.
If you're interested, Project: Gorgon can be purchased on Steam at a lower price of $18.74 until February 4th. A demo version is also available, limiting the character to level 15.
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
