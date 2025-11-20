Xbox Game Pass has 2 games for you today. Ubisoft's well-reviewed answer to Forza Horizon is backed up by a brand new title

Today, Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers can dive into two new games Microsoft has lined up for them for the second half of November. This time, it is The Crew: Motorfest and Monsters are Coming!: Rock & Road.

Let's kick things off with Ubisoft's racing games, which you can play if you've got an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription. The discussion is about the latest installment of the series developed by Ivory Tower Studio, which shifts from the vast United States to the more intimate island of Oahu and allows us to participate in the titular Motorfest, which is somewhat of a local variation of the Horizon Festival known from the Forza Horizon series. The title enjoys high ratings from both reviewers and players, with an average score on Steam of 77/100.

In Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road, we take on waves of enemies. We'll be taking them down in direct battles and with the help of our mobile fortress. Since the game is dropping today, it's only available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers.

Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road – Minimum PC system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM: 16 GB Graphics: 4 GB GeForce GTX 1650 / Radeon RX 580 Storage: 5 GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road – Recommended PC system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-11500 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X RAM: 16 GB Graphics: 8 GB GeForce RTX 3060 / Radeon RX 6600 XT Storage: 5 GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit