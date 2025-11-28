Paradox makes a drastic move and admits to a series of mistakes that led to Bloodlines 2's failure. „The responsibility lies fully with us”

After the disappointing release of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, and the game's sales falling below expectations, Paradox Interactive announced a write-off of the game’s development costs amounting to 355 million Swedish krona (about 37 million dollars).

Sales didn't meet expectations

Although Paradox hasn't disclosed official results, analytical data from GameDiscoverCo suggests that Bloodlines 2 sold only 121.5 thousand copies on Steam, which amounts to approximately 4 million dollars in net revenue—a sum disproportionate to the years of development costs.

The CEO of Paradox, Fredrik Wester, admitted that the company overestimated the potential of the project.

We’ve had high expectations for a long time, since we saw that it was a good game with a strong IP in a genre with a broad appeal. A month after release we can sadly see that sales do not match our projections, which necessitates the write-down. The responsibility lies fully with us as the publisher, announced Fredrik Wester.

Wester also added that the problem turned out to be the fact that Bloodlines 2 lies outside the main competencies of Paradox, which is primarily known for complex strategy games.

The game is outside of our core areas, in hindsight it is clear that this has made it difficult for us to gauge sales. Going forward, we focus our capital to our core segments and, at the same time, we’ll evaluate how we best develop World of Darkness’ strong brand catalogue in the future.

Paradox keeps its promises

Despite losses, the publisher confirmed that it will deliver two planned story expansions that were part of the more expensive editions of the game.

Our post-release plan remains firm; we will deliver updates and the promised expansions to the game in the coming year, assured Wester.

Development marked with problems

Paradox acquired the rights to the brand in 2015 and then commissioned Hardsuit Labs to make Bloodlines 2. However, the game faced successive delays, and in 2020, key creators left the project. Shortly after, the entire Hardsuit Labs followed suit. In the end, the game was taken over by The Chinese Room studio, which delivered a much more linear and narrative-focused version. One of its creative directors, Dan Pinchbeck, recently revealed that the creators were aware of how risky it could be to call the game a sequel to the original Bloodlines.