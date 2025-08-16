Tropical, Vegetable and Root plants in Grow a Garden (GaG). Learn the full list

In this guide we will talk about Tropical, Vegetable and Root in Grow a Garden (GaG). Let’s give Jack the proper plants.

The new event in Grow a Garden – Beanstalk – is here. To succeed in it we need to know what types of plants are in Grow a Garden. To make it easier, we have prepared many guides for you already. You can read them here: Berry, Blossom, Candy, Flower, Spicy, Sour, Fruit, Fungus, Leafy, Night, Prehistoric, Prickly, Stalky, Summer, Sweet, Toxic, Woody and Zen. But there is more! Let’s face the last 3 categories - Tropical, Vegetable and Root. Are you curious? There are surely many of them, so let’s start or journey!

All Tropical crops in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Banana
  2. Coconut
  3. Cocovine
  4. Dragon Fruit
  5. Durian
  6. Mango
  7. Papaya
  8. Parasol Flower
  9. Passionfruit
  10. Pineapple
  11. Starfruit
  12. Watermelon

All Vegetable plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Avocado
  2. Beanstalk
  3. Bell Pepper
  4. Carrot
  5. Cauliflower
  6. Chocolate Carrot
  7. Corn
  8. Dragon Pepper
  9. Eggplant
  10. Grand Tomato
  11. Jalapeno
  12. King Cabbage
  13. Mint
  14. Onion
  15. Pepper
  16. Pumpkin
  17. Rhubarb
  18. Tall Asparagus
  19. Taro Flower
  20. Tomato
  21. Violet Corn
  22. Wild Carrot

All Root plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

This category is not well explored yet. However, let’s look at some plants.

  1. Carrot
  2. Chocolate Carrot
  3. Horsetail
  4. Mandrake
  5. Onion
  6. Rhubarb
  7. Tall Asparagus
  8. Taro Flower
  9. Wild Carrot

There are more things to discover in the new update. For example we have covered the new mutation – Silver. But there is more. Fresh plants and pets are waiting! Good luck and see you next time!

