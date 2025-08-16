Tropical, Vegetable and Root plants in Grow a Garden (GaG). Learn the full list

The new event in Grow a Garden – Beanstalk – is here. To succeed in it we need to know what types of plants are in Grow a Garden. To make it easier, we have prepared many guides for you already. You can read them here: Berry, Blossom, Candy, Flower, Spicy, Sour, Fruit, Fungus, Leafy, Night, Prehistoric, Prickly, Stalky, Summer, Sweet, Toxic, Woody and Zen. But there is more! Let’s face the last 3 categories - Tropical, Vegetable and Root. Are you curious? There are surely many of them, so let’s start or journey!

All Tropical crops in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Banana Coconut Cocovine Dragon Fruit Durian Mango Papaya Parasol Flower Passionfruit Pineapple Starfruit Watermelon

All Vegetable plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Avocado Beanstalk Bell Pepper Carrot Cauliflower Chocolate Carrot Corn Dragon Pepper Eggplant Grand Tomato Jalapeno King Cabbage Mint Onion Pepper Pumpkin Rhubarb Tall Asparagus Taro Flower Tomato Violet Corn Wild Carrot

All Root plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

This category is not well explored yet. However, let’s look at some plants.

Carrot Chocolate Carrot Horsetail Mandrake Onion Rhubarb Tall Asparagus Taro Flower Wild Carrot

There are more things to discover in the new update. For example we have covered the new mutation – Silver. But there is more. Fresh plants and pets are waiting! Good luck and see you next time!