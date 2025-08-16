Tropical, Vegetable and Root plants in Grow a Garden (GaG). Learn the full list
In this guide we will talk about Tropical, Vegetable and Root in Grow a Garden (GaG). Let’s give Jack the proper plants.
The new event in Grow a Garden – Beanstalk – is here. To succeed in it we need to know what types of plants are in Grow a Garden. To make it easier, we have prepared many guides for you already. You can read them here: Berry, Blossom, Candy, Flower, Spicy, Sour, Fruit, Fungus, Leafy, Night, Prehistoric, Prickly, Stalky, Summer, Sweet, Toxic, Woody and Zen. But there is more! Let’s face the last 3 categories - Tropical, Vegetable and Root. Are you curious? There are surely many of them, so let’s start or journey!
- All Tropical crops in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- All Vegetable plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- All Root plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
All Tropical crops in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Banana
- Coconut
- Cocovine
- Dragon Fruit
- Durian
- Mango
- Papaya
- Parasol Flower
- Passionfruit
- Pineapple
- Starfruit
- Watermelon
All Vegetable plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Avocado
- Beanstalk
- Bell Pepper
- Carrot
- Cauliflower
- Chocolate Carrot
- Corn
- Dragon Pepper
- Eggplant
- Grand Tomato
- Jalapeno
- King Cabbage
- Mint
- Onion
- Pepper
- Pumpkin
- Rhubarb
- Tall Asparagus
- Taro Flower
- Tomato
- Violet Corn
- Wild Carrot
All Root plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
This category is not well explored yet. However, let’s look at some plants.
- Carrot
- Chocolate Carrot
- Horsetail
- Mandrake
- Onion
- Rhubarb
- Tall Asparagus
- Taro Flower
- Wild Carrot
There are more things to discover in the new update. For example we have covered the new mutation – Silver. But there is more. Fresh plants and pets are waiting! Good luck and see you next time!