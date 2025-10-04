Grow a Garden is here with the new event. Every week developers introduce something fresh to keep players attention, as Roblox is full of games waiting to get their 15 minutes of fame and take place of the old top games. Despite some issues, GaG is still strong, though. So, thousands of people are eager to take part in Chubby Chipmunk event, as it is a chance to get some precious rewards if you are patient enough. However, to get prizes, your Chubby Chipmunk must be… well… chubby. Sadly, there is not much you can do to speed up the process. Let’s look at it.

How to increase Chubby Chipmunk’s weigh in Grow a Garden (GaG)

In real life, the best way to gain weight is to eat a lot. The same goes with Chubby Chipmunk. It gains weight when using its ability, so when it eats plants from your garden. It means that it is enough to put it in your garden and wait. The good thing is that you can submit plants to create Nutty Fever weather. It will make your Chipmunk perform the ability every 30 seconds. However, there is a second method. You might know that pets increase their weight when they grow older. The same goes for Chubby Chipmunk. It will become heavier with experience and age.

Sadly, these are all known methods of making your Chipmunk “chubbier.” In both cases, you need to be patient and feed the pet with some top plants, for it to get a better boost. And don’t forget to collect Acorns after Chubby Chipmunk’s ability is used. It will give you a random reward. Good luck!