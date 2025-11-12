Dispatch Episode 2 walkthrough and choices guide

After Episode 1, it is time solve mysteries of Dispatch Episode 2. If you want to learn more about it, we are here to help with our guide. You will find here all choices and missions. Don’t forget that we also have Episode 5 and Episode 6 guides. Good luck.

Dispatch Episode 2 walkthrough and choices

Story phase 1

At the beginning of Episode 2 we meet Waterboy. We talk with him about the commercial and can make a joke. Your answer here does not matter.

Not a great actor. Seems like a jerk. He’s phenomenal.

Now, you will see a consequence of your choice during encounter with Flambae.

Next you will meet Blonde Blazer once again, and she will take you to a conference room. She will ask you to change. The answer does not matter.

I don’t mind. Is this an HR violation? No peeking.

I regret the way I conducted myself – she will remember this option. The options look the same regardless of your choice to kiss or not in the previous chapter.

Didn’t feel like a mistake. I’ll take your lead. We were drunk.

If you want to improve your relationship with Blonde Blazer, pick the middle one.

Invisigal

After that, during the conversation with Invisigal, Robert will mention the kiss (if it took place). Moreover, you can pick between:

Powers don’t make you a hero. I’m here to help. Let’s make the best of it.

You can pick whatever you like.

Next, you will get a tour around the office.

How many heroes work here? What heroes do you hire? Three D’s?

This answer does not matter.

Royd

It’s time to meet Royd in the bathroom. He is a scientist who will be important later. This interaction will be remembered.

Bro fist. Do not bro fist.

While it might look unhygienic, the proper answer to increase relationship is one.

The next option does not matter, though.

No, I’m just kidding. I don’t know. Doubt it’s a coincidence.

Chase

It’s time to meet Chase, one of the most important characters in the game, and Robert’s old friend.

Do I know you? Why is this happening? Can you not do this?

Pick the option you like the most. Do the same in the later response.

That’s cruel. So, how old are you? I’m so sorry.

You can pick what you feel like to say.

It’s time to meet your team.

Dispatch shift

Lost Balloon – It’s an easy Mobility and Charisma test. Vand-Go Opening – Intelligence and Charisma. Cray Cray Bidet – hacking. Fight at Crypto Night – Prism will solve it automatically. Otherwise you will have to pass the Charisma test. Retrieve Stolen Boat – Mostly Mobility test and some Vigor. Blaze in the Burbs – don’t send Flambae to fix it, as you will fail the quest. Just pass the Intelligence or Vigor check (4). Museum Robbery – you can hack it or pass the Mobility or Vigor check (3). In the Zone – Charisma and Intelligence test. Apprehend Art Thieves – Mainly Mobility, a little bit of Combat and Intelligence. Send Literally Anyone Else – Whole team will receive extra XP. Charisma and Vigor test. Send Sonar as Security – Sonar will receive extra XP. You will have to pick between guts, story and winging it. The first two are about Charisma. Winging it is a combat test. Tell a story requires you to pass charisma test level 1, so it is a way to go. Juvenile Pickpocket at Large – In this case Malevola and Sonar have special options. Otherwise be prepared for Charisma or Mobility test (3). Locate Stolen Art – Send Invisigal or Coupe to solve it automatically.

Granny’s Donuts

It is the last case and is closely connected to the story.

Favorite donut – it will be remembered. It will slightly influence a later scene, but it is a cosmetic change.

Jelly filled. The long cream ones. Plain glazed.

There is no consequence for the next choice:

Duck! Go invisible!

After some more hacking you will be able to pick between:

Disarm Granny. Take out the thief.

Invisigal will remember that. However, she will do the opposite. The final outcome is always the same.

Invisigal dialog

After the shift you will talk with Invisigal. The first dialog is unimportant.

I can’t just disappear. You need better friends. You chose that life.

If you pick the middle answer in the next one, Invisigal will be angry. Other are neutral.

You ignored my order. I told Chase you disobeyed. – not this one You think that went well?

The next piece of the conversation will not change anything :

The suit isn’t Mecha Man. You need me. I’m the real hero here.

Regardless of your choice, the outcome will be the same.

Blonde Blazer

In the next conversation you can tell on Invisigal or not.

The air’s dry. Invisigal punched me. I bumped my head.

The next choice does not have consequences.

She disobeyed an order. I could’ve done better. The perp got away.

When you leave work, you will meet Blonde Blazer once again.

Thanks for setting this up I’m glad I’m here too Do you want to grab dinner?

If you ask her for dinner, she will remember that. It will be followed by another choice that will be remembered. If you want to increase the relationship, don’t agree for the dinner.

Sorry, I already ate. Yeah, sounds fun. Gotta get home to my dog.

.