Dispatch Episode 2 walkthrough and choices guide

After Episode 1, it is time solve mysteries of Dispatch Episode 2. If you want to learn more about it, we are here to help with our guide. You will find here all choices and missions.
At the beginning of Episode 2 we meet Waterboy. We talk with him about the commercial and can make a joke. Your answer here does not matter.
Now, you will see a consequence of your choice during encounter with Flambae.
Next you will meet Blonde Blazer once again, and she will take you to a conference room. She will ask you to change. The answer does not matter.
I regret the way I conducted myself – she will remember this option. The options look the same regardless of your choice to kiss or not in the previous chapter.
If you want to improve your relationship with Blonde Blazer, pick the middle one.
After that, during the conversation with Invisigal, Robert will mention the kiss (if it took place). Moreover, you can pick between:
You can pick whatever you like.
Next, you will get a tour around the office.
This answer does not matter.
It’s time to meet Royd in the bathroom. He is a scientist who will be important later. This interaction will be remembered.
While it might look unhygienic, the proper answer to increase relationship is one.
The next option does not matter, though.
It’s time to meet Chase, one of the most important characters in the game, and Robert’s old friend.
Pick the option you like the most. Do the same in the later response.
You can pick what you feel like to say.
It’s time to meet your team.
It is the last case and is closely connected to the story.
Favorite donut – it will be remembered. It will slightly influence a later scene, but it is a cosmetic change.
There is no consequence for the next choice:
After some more hacking you will be able to pick between:
Invisigal will remember that. However, she will do the opposite. The final outcome is always the same.
After the shift you will talk with Invisigal. The first dialog is unimportant.
If you pick the middle answer in the next one, Invisigal will be angry. Other are neutral.
The next piece of the conversation will not change anything :
Regardless of your choice, the outcome will be the same.
In the next conversation you can tell on Invisigal or not.
The next choice does not have consequences.
When you leave work, you will meet Blonde Blazer once again.
If you ask her for dinner, she will remember that. It will be followed by another choice that will be remembered. If you want to increase the relationship, don’t agree for the dinner.
