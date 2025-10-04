Each Saturday, Grow a Garden (Roblox) is full of players who are waiting for the Admin Abuse and a new event. This time we celebrate Chubby Chipmunk event. As the name suggest, we need to feed the pet to get rewards. In most cases, we will get chests or crates. However, if our chipmunk is heavy enough, we will get a rare Fortune Squirrel that can apply Jackpot mutation.

How to get Fortune Squirrel and new Jackpot mutation in Grow a Garden (GaG)

As it was said, Jackpot mutation can be acquired thanks to the Fortune Squirrel. It is a new pet in Grow a Garden. You need to be quick to get it, as it probably will disappear when the event ends. However, how to get it? It is “simple.” It is a reward in the ongoing Chubby Chipmunk event. However, you will have to work hard to get it.

If you want to get the Fortune Squirrel, you have to make your Chubby Chipmunk heavy enough. It will have to weigh around 46,5. Don’t overdo it, though. Or else, you will get the Acorn that is a reward for 50. So, be careful.

Sadly, there are no shortcuts to getting the pet. It means that we all must work hard and feed our Chubby Chipmunks the best food we can and hope that they will grow old (as it also makes them gain weight). Good luck and see you soon! Remember to come back for the Grow a Garden content!