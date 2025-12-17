After nearly 30 years, Ghost of Yotei's devs must start a new chapter. Brian Fleming's days at Sucker Punch are numbered

The co-founder and head of Sucker Punch Productions will soon leave the position he has held for nearly 30 years. We have met the two successors who will take over next year.
1
A big chapter is closing at Sucker Punch Productions. At the end of the year, Brian Fleming, one of the co-founders and the guy behind some of their biggest hits like Sly Cooper, inFAMOUS, and Ghost of Tsushima, is leaving after 28 years.
Sony Interactive Entertainment, which is responsible for publishing the studio's games, announced the resignation. Although the reasons for Fleming's departure and his future plans haven't been disclosed, it was revealed that he has been working with representatives from PlayStation Studios over the past year to ensure that "Sucker Punch will be in the best hands and that a solid foundation for the studio's continued success is established."
The new leaders will be Jason Connell and Adrian Bentley, who will jointly start managing the company from January 1, 2026. Both have been associated with the studio for years and have contributed to the success of stories such as the Japanese samurai tale and the recently released Ghost of Yotei.
Jason, who was a co-creative director for the Ghost series, really shaped the studio's visual identity and storytelling style. He brought a cinematic depth and emotional impact that resonated with PlayStation gamers everywhere.
Adrian, as the technical director, led the studio's engineering and production efforts, innovating in development tools and game systems, making Sucker Punch's worlds so immersive.
Let's hope that the new management will indeed appropriately guide future projects. Right now, we know nothing about Sucker Punch's plans for the next title – specific decisions on this matter are reportedly going to be made after the launch of the Legends expansion to the mentioned Ghost of Yotei in 2026.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
1
Author: Maciej Gaffke
At Gamepressure.com, he is mainly involved in writing news. Graduated in Polish philology and sightseeing and historical tourism at the University of Gdansk, which is related to his other "non-game" interests - history, books, and travel. As for video games themselves - once a fan of FPS, now converted to action-adventure games. Also interested in fighting games (especially Mortal Kombat), RPGs, and all titles focused on single-player. From time to time, likes to play tennis, volleyball, or football. Proud resident of Pomerania and Puck.
Interest in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has exploded once again thanks to The Game Awards 2025. There's at least two pieces of evidence to prove it
Baldur's Gate 3 sales aren't slowing down even for a moment. Swen Vincke gave a new, round figure
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Answer to “Ice or roller” in Cookie Jam. Let’s find the solution
Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy
Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours