After nearly 30 years, Ghost of Yotei's devs must start a new chapter. Brian Fleming's days at Sucker Punch are numbered

A big chapter is closing at Sucker Punch Productions. At the end of the year, Brian Fleming, one of the co-founders and the guy behind some of their biggest hits like Sly Cooper, inFAMOUS, and Ghost of Tsushima, is leaving after 28 years.

Sony Interactive Entertainment, which is responsible for publishing the studio's games, announced the resignation. Although the reasons for Fleming's departure and his future plans haven't been disclosed, it was revealed that he has been working with representatives from PlayStation Studios over the past year to ensure that "Sucker Punch will be in the best hands and that a solid foundation for the studio's continued success is established."

The new leaders will be Jason Connell and Adrian Bentley, who will jointly start managing the company from January 1, 2026. Both have been associated with the studio for years and have contributed to the success of stories such as the Japanese samurai tale and the recently released Ghost of Yotei.

Jason, who was a co-creative director for the Ghost series, really shaped the studio's visual identity and storytelling style. He brought a cinematic depth and emotional impact that resonated with PlayStation gamers everywhere. Adrian, as the technical director, led the studio's engineering and production efforts, innovating in development tools and game systems, making Sucker Punch's worlds so immersive.

Let's hope that the new management will indeed appropriately guide future projects. Right now, we know nothing about Sucker Punch's plans for the next title – specific decisions on this matter are reportedly going to be made after the launch of the Legends expansion to the mentioned Ghost of Yotei in 2026.