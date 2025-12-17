Studio responsible for GTA 6 is in serious trouble. British government announces investigation against Rockstar after controversial layoffs

A British labor union bluntly commented on Rockstar Games' official justification for the layoffs as „lies and misinformation”.
The UK government is going to look into the layoffs at the company behind Grand Theft Auto, especially because there are claims of "misinformation" in the developer's recent statement.
Even though Rockstar Games put out an official statement, a lot of people still aren't buying their reasons for planning to let go of some employees over leaks. This includes not only ordinary fans (among whom are people frustrated by the lack of information about GTA 6 and another delay, as well as staunch critics of "corporations") but even politicians.
As we mentioned before, more British MPs have slammed Rockstar's decision, and it all led to Prime Minister Keir Starmer promising to look into it. In other words, ministers will investigate whether Rockstar "accidentally" took action against employees due to their union affiliations rather than the disclosure of company secrets.
Of course, there's a side that has no doubt the developer is at fault. This refers to the IWGB (Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain), a trade union that the affected studio employees reportedly contacted. Shortly after the developer's statement was released, the group published its own communication, claiming that Rockstar Games' announcement was "full of lies and misinformation" and cited "contradictory reasons for the dismissal of employees," which, according to the IWGB, suggests that the company is "desperately" trying to justify its decision after the fact.
Not that it's a surprise, but it seems that the studio's final statement will not close the matter. So, early 2026 might not just be about the buzz around GTA 6 for Rockstar fans (though there'll probably be plenty of that too), but also about the legal showdown between the studio and some former employees. Right now, the most important aspect of the case will be the investigation by British ministers, but it is unknown how long it will take. We are waiting for the situation to develop.
Author: Jacob Blazewicz
Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).
