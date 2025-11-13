Good and bad endings in Dispatch. Let’s look at my experience

The end of Dispatch is here and we can see the endings. There is definitely a good one and a bad one. And a lot of things in the middle.
I have managed to unlock a few combinations of endings in Dispatch. With 2 major branches that focus on one person – Invisigal. She is crucial at the end of Episode 8. It was easy to predict, though. Let’s see what you can get.
If we count good endings, there is one major thing you can do – be nice to Invisigal and trust her when you can (not cutting her and untying her for example). If you do that, she will shield you from Shroud’s bullet at the end (but she will not die, don’t worry). She will become a true hero.
There is also a number of smaller variables based on your choices:
There are some things that I am not sure about, but can also be something that depend on our choices:
If you want to learn more about Dispatch, or would like to read guides and news about other games, follow us on Google News. It is a great way to support us. Thank you in advance!
The major branch of bad endings is rooted in Invisigal becoming evil. She kills Shroud and runs away. It is implicated that she wants to become the new leader of Red Ring.
However, there are the same variables as above, in good endings. You can earn partial bad endings, with Invisigal gone but Blonde Blazer loving you and the team cheering for you. Of course, if you were a nuisance for everyone, you will end without closer connection. You will not save Coupe / Sonar too.
If you kill Shroud, you will be suspended and the investigation will be started against you. However, Blonde Blazer underlines that it is only a formality.
There is always your trusty Beef.
0
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
Are all turn-based RPGs with parrying a copy of Expedition 33? The Time I Have Left devs defend their game from accusations
ARC Raiders Steam achievements finally puts numbers on the friendliness levels
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Dispatch Episode 5 walkthrough and choices guide
How to solve which game is hiding the bomb in Dispatch. Complete Nostalgically Yours easily