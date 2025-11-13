Good and bad endings in Dispatch. Let’s look at my experience

I have managed to unlock a few combinations of endings in Dispatch. With 2 major branches that focus on one person – Invisigal. She is crucial at the end of Episode 8. It was easy to predict, though. Let’s see what you can get.

Good endings in Dispatch

If we count good endings, there is one major thing you can do – be nice to Invisigal and trust her when you can (not cutting her and untying her for example). If you do that, she will shield you from Shroud’s bullet at the end (but she will not die, don’t worry). She will become a true hero.

Source: Dispatch, developer: AdHoc Studio

There is also a number of smaller variables based on your choices:

You can kiss Invisigal, if you romanced her. You can kiss Blonde Blazer, if you romanced her. You can forgive Coupe / Sonar and your team will be happy about your choice. You can do it only if Blonde Blazer likes you enough. You can spare Shroud’s life and be presented in the interview as a hero.

There are some things that I am not sure about, but can also be something that depend on our choices:

Conversation with Royd at the end (it is possible that it won’t happen if you don’t have enough friendship with him). The team cheering for you – there is a chance that if you are not nice to them they will not do that.

Bad endings in Dispatch

The major branch of bad endings is rooted in Invisigal becoming evil. She kills Shroud and runs away. It is implicated that she wants to become the new leader of Red Ring.

Source: Dispatch, developer: AdHoc Studio

However, there are the same variables as above, in good endings. You can earn partial bad endings, with Invisigal gone but Blonde Blazer loving you and the team cheering for you. Of course, if you were a nuisance for everyone, you will end without closer connection. You will not save Coupe / Sonar too.

If you kill Shroud, you will be suspended and the investigation will be started against you. However, Blonde Blazer underlines that it is only a formality.

There is always your trusty Beef.