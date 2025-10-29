No dragons, no lasers, just violence. New game from the Just Cause creator resembles GTA 4 and Max Payne

Inspirations from GTA 4 and an unfriendly, violence-filled city – this is how the new game from the co-creator of the Just Cause series is supposed to look.

The Liquid Swords studio hasn't yet made a name for itself, except for layoffs. Even so, Christofer Sundberg's new team is still working on their first game, and they've even dropped a fresh teaser for their upcoming project. The short video was published on X – you can watch it below.

The material doesn't show any gameplay. Basically, it's more like showing off the place where the game's action will happen. However, even these 10 seconds of footage clearly indicate that the title will not take us to a wealthy and well-maintained metropolis that cares for its residents. If the "gritty" views aren't enough, the post talking about hope, "moving out," and paying "rent" with violence really makes it clear how "charming" the city is.

Players quickly noticed the inspiration from Rockstar's gangster series, especially Grand Theft Auto 4. However, not everyone online sees it as a good thing.

Partly, this is due to the release of MindsEye, which, after grand promises from a GTA veteran, apparently effectively discouraged some sandbox fans from realistic, urban "playgrounds." Some people on X are saying that "GTA IV" looked better, which is probably just nostalgia talking. But it does show how "optimistic" players are about Rockstar Games' next big release.

People online are hoping that Liquid Swords' first game will be better than Leslie Benzies' new project, which has been getting attention more for the developer's "interesting" comments than for the game's actual quality. Just so GTA finally has, if not a rival, then at least a pretty decent copycat.