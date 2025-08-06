How to make sandwich recipe in Grow a Garden (GaG). All rarities guide

It is not possible to reflect in a virtual world everything that we can enjoy in reality and there is a whole world of senses out there. Sadly, current technology simply does not allow us to experience anything besides vision and sound. We can only make our best attempt to recreate the joys of basic pleasures, like food, in video games. Nevertheless, food still serves as a theme in productions like fast-paced Overcooked or ever-popular Fruit Ninja. Of course, there are other games that do not focus on gourmet, though use this motif like The Legend of Zelda, or… Grow a Garden, a Roblox based title. Yes, the update 1.17.0 introduced on August 2nd, 2025, added an option to cook meals. If you would like to learn how to prepare a sandwich, we will tell you how to make the most delicious one.

Recipe for prismatic sandwich in Grow a Garden explained

During the Cooking Event in GaG you don’t want to prepare just any dish, you want to go for as high tier as possible. You might already know how to make prismatic and transcendent snacks like pie, hot dogs, donuts, salads, ice creams, cakes, sushi, pizzas, burgers, smoothie, porridge, candy apple, spaghetti, sweet tea and waffles, but what about plain, old sandwich? While there were many theories, there are no confirmed Prismatic or Transcendent Sandwich recipes at this point. However, check out Divine instead. We will update this guide when we learn something more.

All known prismatic Recipes require Bone Blossom. If you want to know how to get it, feel free to read our separate guide.

Legendary, Mythical and Divine recipes for a sandwich in GaG

While it can be quite difficult to create a prismatic or transcendent sandwich, Legendary, Mythical and Divine are a bit less demanding. Some of them have special requirements, too, though their ingredients are easier to come by. There is no shame in creating plainer version of the dish, so here are some alternative recipes that you can use.

Keep in mind that some recipes may change depending on chef’s craving.

Common sandwich

1 Corn 2 Tomato

Rare sandwich

1 Sugarglaze 1 Tomato 3 Artichoke

Legendary sandwich

1 Tomato 1 Corn 1 Cacao / 1 Elder Strawberry

Mythical sandwich

1 Sugar Apple 1 Ember Lily 1 Elder Strawberry 1 Tomato 1 Corn

Divine sandwich

3 Bone Blossoms 1 Corn 1 Tomato

When you are done with cooking, don’t forget about your garden! You can use a unique code right now to get an amazing cosmetic item. Have fun!