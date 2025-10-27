New on Steam. The great hope of shooter fans will be released this week.

Welcome to the series that discusses the most important upcoming releases on Steam. This is going to be a good week, filled with highly anticipated launches. Both players looking for something new and those in the mood for revamped classics will be happy.

Release of the week: ARC Raiders (October 30, 2025)

The biggest release of the week will undoubtedly be ARC Raiders, especially in terms of revenue. It's an online extraction shooter developed by former employees of DICE studio.

Lots of people are eagerly waiting for the game, especially after it won them over with successful beta tests. The latest of these reached a peak activity record of nearly 190,000 players enjoying the game simultaneously.

Right now, ARC Raiders is the third most-wishlisted game on Steam.

Key releases on Steam: October 27 – November 2, 2025

October 27th

Aris Arcanum

Aris Arcanum is an isometric action RPG with a challenging combat system inspired by soulslike games. The game is set in a steampunk universe, and our main weapon in battles will be an extensive spell system.

Beneath

Beneath is a survival horror FPS set in the Arctic Ocean, where monsters straight out of Cthulhu mythology have awakened.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Dementium: The Ward

Today on Steam, Dementium: The Ward will be released. This is a remastered version of the classic survival horror game from 2007, originally developed for the Nintendo DS handheld console. The game will offer significantly improved graphics, but for purists, there is also a retro mode in low resolution with an optional CRT screen simulation available.

Escape Simulator 2

Escape Simulator 2 is the sequel to the first-person puzzle game where players escape from virtual escape rooms, either alone or in multiplayer mode. Besides the challenges made by the creators, players can also make their own maps.

The first installment, released in 2021, turned out to be a big hit and has 94% positive reviews on Steam.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Master of Command

Master of Command is a tactical RTS set during the 18th-century Seven Years' War. Players will be able to enjoy a procedurally generated campaign, managing logistics and dealing with random events.

MIMESIS (Early Access)

MIMESIS is a humorous survival horror game designed exclusively for co-op. An interesting part of the gameplay is that enemies will be able to replace and mimic our companions really well.

The Seance of Blake Manor

One of the most interesting releases of the week is likely to be The Seance of Blake Manor. It's a first-person detective adventure game where you investigate an occult case in Ireland in 1897. The game is presented in a beautiful visual style that combines a 3D environment with an art style inspired by Mike Mignola's comics.

The game's demo makes an excellent impression, so we have high hopes for this title.

October 28th

Crusader Kings III: All Under Heaven

Fans of Crusader Kings III are counting down the hours to the release of the All Under Heaven expansion. The DLC will allow us to rule China, Japan, or Southeast Asia.

Death by Scrolling

Death by Scrolling is an unusual roguelike where the camera will continuously scroll upwards, and we are chased by Death itself. Basically, you'll need to keep moving and quickly take out waves of enemies. The game was developed by Ron Gilbert, the creator of the Monkey Island series.

Guild Wars 2: Visions of Eternity

Fans of the MMORPG Guild Wars 2 are eagerly awaiting the release of the Visions of Eternity expansion. The DLC will enrich the game with new areas (such as the island of Castor) and related storylines, mastery paths, elite specializations, and equipment elements.

Outbreak Island (Early Access)

Outbreak Island is a single-player survival action game set on an island affected by contamination of unknown origin. Our task will be not only to survive but also to uncover the causes of the cataclysm.

Silly Polly Beast

Silly Polly Beast is a shooter with survival horror elements. Exploration will be conducted using static cameras, similar to the early installments of the Resident Evil series. During combat, the game will switch to a top-down view.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Simon the Sorcerer Origins

On Tuesday, get ready for the launch of Simon the Sorcerer Origins, a fresh take on the classic point-and-click adventure games. As the title suggests, it will be a prequel set a few weeks before the events of the first installment. Traditionally, we can expect a lot of biting humor and challenging puzzles, all presented in a lovely two-dimensional cartoon-style graphic design.

Wreckreation

Wreckreation is a sandbox racing game offering a vast open world, with a strong emphasis on destruction. The game lets you have fun solo or dive into multiplayer action.

October 29th

Dark Moon

Dark Moon is an intriguing survival strategy game, developed by Jujubee studio. In the game, you'll be cruising around the Moon in a mobile base, collecting resources, upgrading tech, and taking care of your crew, all while trying to stay ahead of the deadly sunlight caused by a solar flare.

The Outer Worlds 2

Another major event should be the release of The Outer Worlds 2, a first-person RPG by genre veterans from Obsidian Entertainment. We'll see how players receive the title.

October 30th

Asterix & Obelix – Mission Babylon

Asterix & Obelix - Mission Babylon is a 2.5D platformer game based on the comic series about the fearless Gaul duo. The game allows for solo play or local co-op.

Crystal of Atlan

Crystal of Atlan is a free-to-play action MMORPG with a combat system reminiscent of slashers, set in a world where magic mixes with technology.

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake is a bundle with revamped versions of the first two games from the classic Japanese RPG series. The biggest change will, of course, be the graphics, which will combine two-dimensional characters with 3D backgrounds and modern visual effects in the HD-2D style popularized by Octopath Traveler.

The first two installments of the series have never been released on PC, so the remakes will be the first opportunity to experience these classics.

Earth vs Mars

Earth vs Mars is a strategy game where we will participate in the war between Earthlings and Martians, sending hybrids of various creatures, such as human-rhinoceroses or squirrel-cows, into battle. It's a game by Relic Entertainment, known for the Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War and Company of Heroes series, as well as Impossible Creatures. Interestingly, this time it will not be an RTS but the studio's first turn-based game.

The title is part of Relic Labs' project, where the studio plans to make smaller, more experimental indie games.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home – Special Edition

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home – Special Edition is a beefed-up and expanded version of a spin-off from the main farming RPG series, which originally came out on mobile devices.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

On the other hand, Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection is a bundle of eleven games from the iconic fighting series, and it also includes loads of behind-the-scenes content showing how the series was made.

Tales of Xillia Remastered

Dragon Quest is not the only JRPG franchise making a comeback in a refreshed form this week. On Thursday, Tales of Xillia Remastered will be released. The original never made it to PC, so the release of the remaster will be a particular treat for computer players.

October 31st

Echoes of the Living (Early Access)

Echoes of the Living is a survival horror game inspired by the early installments of the Resident Evil and Silent Hill series. We'll be guiding a couple of characters trying to escape a town overrun by zombie hordes, mutated animals, and other monsters.

