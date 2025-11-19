How to change your name in Where Winds Meet

Are you bored with your character's old name in Where Winds Meet, but don't know where and how to change it? Don't worry, we'll explain it here.
As is often the case in RPG games, challenging quests can capture the attention of players. Of course, exploring a large game world, finding interesting locations, and playing mini-games is something that gives us a lot of fun too. To make these activities even better, it is a nice touch when we can do that with a customized avatar. Where Winds Meet includes a character creator where players can adjust and share their visions with the community. Picking a name is the cherry on top that completes the creation process. The problem is that sometimes you want to change the name. It is not so simple in WWM. Fortunately, here you can read how to do it.
Sometimes players choose a name for their newly created character too hastily and then think about changing it. Occasionally, names might already be taken, so we choose whatever will allow us to enter the game. But what if, after some time, we are not satisfied with the choice? The option to change the name comes to the rescue. How can this be done?
This is both a simple and difficult task. Why? Mainly because in order to do so, you have to pay real money. You need the Rename Certificate item. At the moment, it can only be obtained at the Jianghu Treasures Shop, among other items available for purchase with a special currency – Echo Beads.
If you want to learn more about Where Winds Meet and other games, join our community on Google News.
You need 300 Echo Beads to purchase a Rename Certificate. You will get it for $4.99. At this time, there is no other way to obtain this currency.
However, if this is not a significant investment for you, to change your character's name, you must
Remember that you can only change your name once every 7 days.
0
Author: Dawid Lubczynski
He completed his first degree studies in journalism. His adventure with Gamepressure began in 2019 when he undertook the difficult art of writing complex game guides. Over the years, became a specialist genre; in his spare time, he reads about mixtures that will help him reduce stress after the thousandth death at the same stage of the game. A huge fan of fighting games (Tekken) who regularly participates in tournaments.
9 games coming to Game Pass at the turn of November and December, with three day-one launches
„Gen Z loves AI slop.” Ex-Square Enix CEO believes the huge success of ARC Raiders is the best proof of that
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Can’t crack “roast turkey to serve to guests” in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help
Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices guide