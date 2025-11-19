How to change your name in Where Winds Meet

As is often the case in RPG games, challenging quests can capture the attention of players. Of course, exploring a large game world, finding interesting locations, and playing mini-games is something that gives us a lot of fun too. To make these activities even better, it is a nice touch when we can do that with a customized avatar. Where Winds Meet includes a character creator where players can adjust and share their visions with the community. Picking a name is the cherry on top that completes the creation process. The problem is that sometimes you want to change the name. It is not so simple in WWM. Fortunately, here you can read how to do it.

Changing your character’s name in Where Winds Meet

Sometimes players choose a name for their newly created character too hastily and then think about changing it. Occasionally, names might already be taken, so we choose whatever will allow us to enter the game. But what if, after some time, we are not satisfied with the choice? The option to change the name comes to the rescue. How can this be done?

Where Winds Meet,developer: Everstone Studio

This is both a simple and difficult task. Why? Mainly because in order to do so, you have to pay real money. You need the Rename Certificate item. At the moment, it can only be obtained at the Jianghu Treasures Shop, among other items available for purchase with a special currency – Echo Beads.

You need 300 Echo Beads to purchase a Rename Certificate. You will get it for $4.99. At this time, there is no other way to obtain this currency.

However, if this is not a significant investment for you, to change your character's name, you must

First, enter the menu and select your Avatar. This will take you to your profile. There, on the left side, next to your current name, you will see a small square with a pencil inside it. Click it. An option to change your name will appear. Type your new name, use the Rename Certificate (if you don't have one yet, you can easily go to the Jianghu Treasures Shop from there and buy one) and that's it.

Remember that you can only change your name once every 7 days.