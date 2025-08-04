How to make prismatic and transcendent waffle in Grow a Garden (GaG), other rarities included

Roblox is almost like a different universe that sometimes is hard to navigate. It’s a huge platform where you can find many titles. Some of them are really good. One of the warmly received and wildly popular games is Grow a Garden. As you might except, it’s focused on creating a garden. So players can grow plants such as Artichoke (which is not very popular in the community), for example. Not long ago, GaG received an update that introduced the cooking event. So, it’s time to learn how to make all types of waffles. Indeed, the list of available recipes is long.

How to make a waffle in Grow a Garden (GaG)?

So, how does this event work? The key place is Chris P.'s Kitchen. When you interact with the chef, you will see what dish he wants. Next, you can prepare this food and bring it to him to receive rewards. Of course, you must know correct recipes. As you might expect, you can combine all crops that you harvest from the garden. This creates many possible combinations. If you feel lost, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

A big role in your reward is played by rarity of prepared food. In our other guides, we covered all prismatic and transcendent cooking recipes. However, you may not have the ingredients to do the highest rarity of the dish. So, I present you with all kinds of recipes for waffles. With us all players can find something suitable.

Remember that some recipes change with the craving. It includes rarity or even the kind of dish. Keep that in mind.

Common Waffle

1 x Coconut 1 x Strawberry

Legendary Waffle

1 x Apple 1 x Coconut 1 x Dragon Fruit 1 x Mango

Mythical Waffle

1 x Coconut 1 x Sugarglaze

or

1 x Coconut 1 x Pineapple

Divine Waffle

1 x Coconut 1 x Sugar Apple

Prismatic Waffle

Many Prismatic and Transcendent Recipes require Bone Blossom. If you want to know how to get it, feel free to read our separate guide.

1 x Cacao 1 x Sugarglaze 3 x Bone Blossom

You can also reduce the number of ingredients:

2 Bone Blossom 1 Sugarglaze

Transcendent Waffle

1x Sugarglaze 1x Sugar Apple 3x Bone Blossom

Moreover, if you want, you can also check out our list of working codes for Grow a Garden. Have fun and good luck with the harvest!