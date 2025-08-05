How to make prismatic sushi in Grow a Garden (GaG), all rarities

Grow a Garden is one of the most successful games on the Roblox platform. Now, it has become even more popular thanks to the cooking event. Thousands of players try to prepare the best dishes for chef Chris. It is not an easy job, though. It’s hard to figure out proper recipes. That’s why we have prepared transcendent and prismatic foods. Moreover, we have gathered various recipes (Waffle, Burger, Pizza, Cake, Ice Cream, Salad, Donut, Hot Dog, Pie, Smoothie, Porridge, Candy Apple, Spaghetti, Sweet Tea, and Sandwich) recipes to help those, who do not have all ingredients for their Prismatic versions. This guide will focus on sushi. One of the most demanded meals.

Sushi recipes in Grow a Garden cooking event

All known Prismatic Recipes require Bone Blossom. If you want to know how to get it, feel free to read our separate guide. Moreover, keep in mind that some recipes change their rarity (or into something else), depending on chef’s craving.

Transcendent Sushi has not been found yet. Prismatic Sushi – 1 Bamboo + 1 Corn + 3 Bone Blossom Divine Sushi – 1 Bamboo + 1 Corn (Violet Corn works too) + 3 Bone Blossom Mythical Sushi: 1 Bamboo + 1 Corn + 3 Elder Strawberry / 1 Bamboo + 1 Corn + 3 Sugar Apple. Legendary Sushi: 3 Bamboo + 1 Corn + 1 Hive Fruit. Rare Sushi: 1 Bamboo + 2 Corn + Spiked Mango. Normal Sushi: 4 Bamboo + Corn.

While the Transcendent version of Sushi is not yet known, it may be for the best. It seems that in many cases, rewards for the highest rarity dishes are not worth the chase. Sometimes, it is a good idea to give something less precious to the chef.

Remember that chef’s preferences change often. So, we recommend you take a look at our other articles, too. Have fun and good luck in finding this Transcendent Sushi.