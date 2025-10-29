Players don't like the new map in BF6. Some call it the worst in the series' history, and all because of its size

Battlefield 6 players received an additional map as part of Season 1; however, it turned out to be so small that it completely ruined the fun of flying planes. According to players, the developers forgot to test the new map.

Krzysztof Kaluzinski

Players don't like the new map in BF6. Some call it the worst in the series' history, and all because of its size, image source: Electronic Arts.
Players don't like the new map in BF6. Some call it the worst in the series' history, and all because of its size Source: Electronic Arts.
Contents:

Today marks the debut of Battlefield 6 Season 1, which, in theory, should give fans an extra thrill. It did, although unfortunately, they were often not positive. The new map stirred up a lot of emotions – the Blackwell Fields turned out to be such a small and open area that air combat just didn't make sense anymore. On this map, an anti-aircraft vehicle can eliminate pilots moments after they respawn, even from its own base. Meanwhile, the devs remind players of further plans and the launch of Battlefield RedSec.

Players complain about Blackwell Fields

A video shared by a Reddit user perfectly shows the issue with the new map. The short clip shows how a player is targeted even before taking off, and the shooting down occurs moments after ascending into the air. Players criticize the creators of Battlefield 6, accusing them of not conducting thorough tests before releasing Blackwell Fields. Some fans even call it the worst map in the entire history of the series.

It is possible that the voice of the fans will force appropriate fixes. That's what happened when people criticized the flashy skins that were supposed to be added to the game, as many felt it would ruin the game's realistic vibe. As someone noted, cosmetic additions, which were part of a collaboration with the energy drink brand Monster Energy, were significantly toned down. This way, their color scheme stopped being so eye-catching.

Schedule and add-ons for Battlefield RedSec players

Back to the first season of Battlefield 6, there are two more updates with free stuff planned for this year. The next one is coming out on November 18th, and the one after that will be on December 9th. Below you can find their detailed content.

Players dont like the new map in BF6. Some call it the worst in the series history, and all because of its size - picture #1

Electronic Arts

Furthermore, today marks the launch of Battlefield RedSec. It's a free game made for competing in battle royale mode. With the launch happening, PS Plus subscribers can receive the Rogue Ops bundle for free, which usually goes for about 20 bucks. The set mostly includes cosmetic items that you can also use in Battlefield 6.

  1. Battlefield 6 review: Getting back to the roots paid off

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Battlefield 6

October 10, 2025

PC PlayStation Xbox
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Krzysztof Kaluzinski

Author: Krzysztof Kaluzinski

At GRYOnline.pl, works in the Newsroom. He is not afraid to tackle various topics, although he prefers news about independent productions in the style of Disco Elysium. In his childhood, he wrote fantasy stories, played a lot on Pegasus, and then on a computer. He turned his passion into a profession as an editor of a gaming portal run with a friend, as well as a copywriter and advisor in a console store. He doesn't care for remakes and long-running series. Since childhood, he wanted to write a novel, although he is definitely better at creating characters than plot. That's probably why he fell in love with RPGs (paper and virtual). He was raised in the 90s, to which he would gladly return. Loves Tarantino movies, thanks to Mad Max and the first Fallout he lost himself in post-apo, and Berserk convinced him to dark fantasy. Today he tries his hand at e-commerce and marketing, while also supporting the Newsroom on weekends, which allows him to continue cultivating old passions.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map