Players don't like the new map in BF6. Some call it the worst in the series' history, and all because of its size

Today marks the debut of Battlefield 6 Season 1, which, in theory, should give fans an extra thrill. It did, although unfortunately, they were often not positive. The new map stirred up a lot of emotions – the Blackwell Fields turned out to be such a small and open area that air combat just didn't make sense anymore. On this map, an anti-aircraft vehicle can eliminate pilots moments after they respawn, even from its own base. Meanwhile, the devs remind players of further plans and the launch of Battlefield RedSec.

Players complain about Blackwell Fields

A video shared by a Reddit user perfectly shows the issue with the new map. The short clip shows how a player is targeted even before taking off, and the shooting down occurs moments after ascending into the air. Players criticize the creators of Battlefield 6, accusing them of not conducting thorough tests before releasing Blackwell Fields. Some fans even call it the worst map in the entire history of the series.

It is possible that the voice of the fans will force appropriate fixes. That's what happened when people criticized the flashy skins that were supposed to be added to the game, as many felt it would ruin the game's realistic vibe. As someone noted, cosmetic additions, which were part of a collaboration with the energy drink brand Monster Energy, were significantly toned down. This way, their color scheme stopped being so eye-catching.

Schedule and add-ons for Battlefield RedSec players

Back to the first season of Battlefield 6, there are two more updates with free stuff planned for this year. The next one is coming out on November 18th, and the one after that will be on December 9th. Below you can find their detailed content.

Electronic Arts

Furthermore, today marks the launch of Battlefield RedSec. It's a free game made for competing in battle royale mode. With the launch happening, PS Plus subscribers can receive the Rogue Ops bundle for free, which usually goes for about 20 bucks. The set mostly includes cosmetic items that you can also use in Battlefield 6.

