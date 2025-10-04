Get Chinchilla and Acorn! All Nutty Chest rewards in Grow a Garden (GaG)

It is a tradition in Grow a Garden (Roblox) that the new event brings fresh chests. They can be bought during the event for Robux (not in all regions, though) or earned for reaching various goals in the event. In this case, making the Chubby Chipmunk even chubbier. What is inside Nutty chest, then? Of course, many players will look for Chinchilla and Acorn, as these are the rarest rewards. But there is more to get. Fresh plants and pets are waiting.

All Nutty Chest rewards in Grow a Garden (GaG)

I am not a fan of loot boxes myself. However, it does not change the fact that they are present in Grow a Garden in the form of Crates and Chests. The first are full of cometic items, the latter contain plants and pets. This time, the chest is called “Nutty,” and it fits the theme of the event perfectly.

Farmer Chipmunk – it is a cute pet that boosts growth of your nutty type plants. It has 34,5% chance to drop. Hazelnut – it is an uncommon plant that has 34,5% chance to drop. Idol Chipmunk – from time to time it sings and when it does so, other pets restore some of their hunger per second. It has 14,5% chance to drop. Persimmon – a legendary crop with 14,5% chance to drop.

Would you like to learn more about Grow a Garden and other games? Follow un on Google News. It is free and you help us a lot.