It took three Dispatch playthroughs before I finally saw this hidden hacking minigame. Totally worth it

Dispatch is easily one of my favorite games this year. It is a good thing, as I work on our guide to this game. Of course, I have seen endings numerous times, and completed the whole game (from the beginning to the end) three times. The last playthrough was a little bit different than others. I decided to give myself a little bit more time during the last dispatch shift in Episode 8. And I was quite shocked that I found a unique hacking minigame that I have not seen before.

How to play a mysterious hacking minigame

From the obvious reasons, this article spoils some things from Episode 8. However, I will be as vague as possible, so don’t expect anything major.

The last Dispatch shift is a long one and it has some phases (thankfully, the game is saved between them). To finish it, you need to attack a “boss.” After a few successful attempts, the shift ends and you can see the rest of the story and its endings. However… what happens if you take your time with defeating the final opponent?

Most of the times, I dealt with the boss quite quickly, however, during my last playthrough, I did not haste things. To my surprise it was a good idea. I have unlocked a “secret” hacking minigame that I have not seen before. I would not be surprised if this challenge was a reason why there are so few people who actually got Hacked by Robert achievement.

Dead end? No, it's an illusion.Source: Dispatch, developer: AdHoc Studio

The minigame I am talking about is called Defeat Mindf*cker. It is unlocked late in the dispatch part of Episode 8 and it is quite unique. It changes our habits. Many times we reach dead ends that can be crossed and even our inputs are reversed at some point. While it is not a difficult challenge, it is a really nice change of pace from our usual hacking minigame. I was pleasantly surprised. However, I can imagine that not many people have seen it at all, taking into consideration that by this time, the dispatch part is over for many.