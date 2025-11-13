Should you defend or cut Invisigal in Dispatch Episode 7. There is a correct answer

The most important decision in Dispatch Episode 7 (feel free to see our guide) is the one to cut or defend Invisigal when the team asks you to fire her. The outcome of this decision is unknown until you start Episode 8 (check out our full guide). So, we are here to help you.

Should you defend or cut Invisigal in Dispatch Episode 7

Defend Invisigal in Dispatch

To cut the chase – yes, you should defend her. If you don’t want more spoilers, just stop here and play the game. If you want a little bit more context, just read the text below.

Before you play the game, we would like you to stop for a second and follow us on Google News. It is totally free and helps us deliver the best news and guides!

If you defend Invisigal, morale of your team will go down. What does it mean? In Episode 8 those characters who wanted her gone will be weaker – in the state of permanent injury without a real injury to heal. However, Invisigal will appear to help your team. Moreover, if the situation will look bad, Blonde Blazer herself will be there to assist you and she is an overpowered character.

Source: Dispatch, developer: AdHoc Studio

If that has not convinced you… remember those relationship points with Invisigal you have gathered in the story? At the end of the game they will be important – it is a difference between Invisigal becoming a bad guy or a real hero. It looks like cutting her from team might also influence the ending. So, the best thing to do is to let her stay.

Cut Invisigal

In the case you cut Invisigal you do not get anything special. Your team will be fully operational during the next Dispatch phase. But that is all. On the other hand, Invisigal will not be there to help you during missions (she will be back in the story part of the episode), so for many players it might be even bigger problem than a few weaker characters. It seems that it also can push Invisigal to the bad ending. So, if you aspire to get the best finale possible, you should defend her.