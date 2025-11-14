Hacked by Robert is the one Dispatch achievement you can’t get

Dispatch Episode 8 was quite a ride. I am glad with the endings I managed to unlock, but some decisions should have a bigger impact… or have an impact at all. However, now that it all is behind us, we can gather achievements, right? I’m not a big trophy collector myself, but even I looked at the list of Dispatch achievements to see what I am missing. And I was quite surprised by the rarest of them all – Hacked by Robert.

Is Hacked by Robbert bugged?

Hacked by Robert is theoretically a simple achievement to get – you just need to succeed on all hacking levels. Easy, right? All of us who played Dispatch know that hacking can be irritating. However, it seems like there is something wrong with this trophy. Both on Steam and PS5 there is 0% of people who unlocked it. Suspecius, taking into account how many players played the game (and still play it).

Right now, the community seems to agree that this achievement is bugged. No matter how hard you try, it does not unlock. However, developers have not commented on this, despite many posts about the issue.

If you want to learn more about Dispatch and other games, you should follow us on Google News!

We should also remember that the wording of the achievement description is quite vague. We don’t know if it counts hacking with unlimited attempts on. Moreover, let’s remember that some dispatch missions can be solved by hacking as one of the options. We can’t ignore the fact that to unlock this trophy, we might be forced to succeed at all hacking challenges, not only those we encounter in the story, with limited lives on.

However, 0% or 0,1%, depending on how we look at it, still looks a little bit fishy. It might be good to wait for the patch, before you start the next attempt to get Hacked by Robbert.