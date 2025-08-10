Puzzled by Aromatic Shard in Grow a Garden (GaG)? Aromatic Mutation may be worth it

Grow a Garden (Roblox) is known for its often updates. However, the recent post on the Discord Server shows that developers will slow down for a bit to focus on quality over quantity. Regardless, there is nothing to worry about, especially that we have a Cooking Event to enjoy right now. Its second part is an exciting one, we got new NPC, mutation, crops and dishes. One of the novelties is Aromatic Shard. It is a valuable item, which can help you get Aromatic Mutation. So, let’s talk about it.

How to get Aromatic Shard in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Aromatic Shard is one of the possible rewards that you can get from Rat Connoisseur, a new NPC added in the second part of the Cooking event. How to win prizes? It is simple, all you have to do is to feed him some mutated food. If you need help with that, we have guides on how to cook Waffle, Burger, Pizza, Sushi, Donut, Hot Dog, Pie, Sandwich, Cake, Salad, Ice Cream, Porridge, Candy Apple, Sweet Tea and Smoothie (including Prismatic and Transcendent rarities). You just need to use mutated crops.

Once you give Rat Connoisseur mutated food, he will reward you and give 3 options to pick from. There is 20% chance that Aromatic Shard will be one of them.

How to get Aromatic Mutation thanks to Aromatic Shard in Grow a Garden (GaG). Should you pick it?

Probably all Grow a Garden players know about “mutations.” These are various traits, which can affect your crops, multiplying their value. The Cooking event added one more – Aromatic.

Aromatic Shard is a gear, which gives an ability to your pet to apply Aromatic Mutation to nearby crops. The pet influenced by a shard will have a chance to apply it every now and then, making your crop Aromatic. It means that it is a reward which is definitely worth taking, if you have a chance. Probably the only better pick is to take a legendary pet Gorilla Chef or seeds. As the history shows, these seeds may be difficult to obtain after end of the event, as it is now with Bone Blossom, which can be obtained only by trade now.

So, good luck during the event and we wish you as many aromatic crops as possible. Have fun!