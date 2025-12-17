Bethesda doesn't have a heart for fans of The Elder Scrolls 6. Devs put it simply: they will give themselves „as much time as it takes to make the game great”

The director of The Elder Scrolls VI, Todd Howard, appeared at The Game Awards 2025, not to showcase the game, but to present the award for Best Direction to the creators of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. It really ticked off the community, who understandably can't wait for more updates on the project that was announced over 7 years ago.

As if to improve the mood, Game Informer released statements from three Bethesda devs, originally published in the latest issue of the magazine of the same name. They are excited about what The Elder Scrolls VI will bring to the table and are saying that everything's going smoothly with the game's development. Looks like Bethesda isn't too bothered by the fans' criticism and plans to release the game "when it's ready," without rushing anything.

Below you will find the mentioned statements.

It's [work on TES VI] progressing really well. The majority of the studio’s on VI, but I’ll say this: We always overlap. So, we’re very used to overlapping development. And we have long pre-productions on things so that we feel good about them. And it’s a process. We all wish it went a little bit faster – or a lot faster – but it’s a process that we want to get right – Todd Howard, director and executive producer of The Elder Scrolls VI.

It’s wonderful to be back in this Elder Scrolls universe. As the internet likes to tell us, it’s been a while. And the industry and the hardware and all of this have made such huge leaps and bounds since the last time we made one of these, like, I’m actively excited about what’s in front of us, because the opportunities, the hardware, the rendering, all of this stuff has just… the possibilities are crazy! I will be honest, for me, sometimes I see things that are happening, and I go, ‘Angela from Skyrim days could never have envisioned seeing this like this now,’ and that is a cool thing to be a part of. And it’s a thing that I hope that when the day comes that our fans play it, that they – especially those of them who’ve been lifers with our brands – can really see how far it’s all come. You can see that right now: You load up the original Oblivion, and you load up the remaster of Oblivion, and you can see how far it’s all come. So, to me, The Elder Scrolls VI is this endless set of possibilities that is really, really exciting as a developer, but really, really exciting as someone who really likes to think about how far everything has come in our industry. It’s gonna be dope. It’s dope! - Angela Browder, director at Bethesda Game Studios.

I can say that it’s going! It’s funny, because the time pressure that players put on us, we don’t put on ourselves. And I know that can be frustrating for players who are dying to play a game. Games take a long time, and games get pushed all the time; GTA 6 just got pushed again, which was the smartest thing they could do, because a game the size of these games, they take not just a long time to make, but a long time to spit and polish and iron out the bugs. And so, what do fans really want? Do they want a game that comes out before it should and doesn’t meet their expectations? Or do they want the turkey that is in the oven for long enough to be delicious when it finally comes out of the oven, you know? That’s what I think people are going to want. So, we’re going to take our time and as long as it needs to be to be great – Emil Pagliarulo, design director at Bethesda Game Studios.