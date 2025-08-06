How to make prismatic and transcendent pie in Grow a Garden (GaG). We have recipes for all rarities

Roblox is an interesting platform that allows you to play a variety of games, all thanks to its creative community. Some of them are so popular that they attract even more players than triple-A productions. Speaking of such games, we can include Grow a Garden among them. Especially now, with the cooking event underway. So, it's no surprise that players want to learn the highest tiers of recipes i.e. prismatic and transcendent ones. Especially since there are so many dishes, such as hot dogs, pizzas, salad, ice cream, cakes, sushi, waffles, burgers, sandwich, spaghetti, candy apple, smoothie, porridge, sweet tea and even donuts (yeah, that’s a lot of unique dishes). However, this time, we'll focus on a different one, and that is pie.

All rarity cooking recipes for pie in Grow a Garden (Roblox)

GaG is a game in Roblox that is all about gardening. However, with the introduction of a cooking event, players can create all kinds of culinary masterpieces.

Related:All prismatic cooking recipes in Grow a Garden (GaG) Roblox

Everything is done to please Chris P, who occasionally craves various types of food. The players' task is to create such a dish in a short time. However, this requires knowledge of how to combine individual ingredients. Fortunately, below is a list of recipes that will help you prepare Pie in various ways (and with varying degrees of rarity).

Mythical Pie – 1x Pumpkin + 1x Ember Lily, Divine Pie – 1x Sugarglaze + 1x Beanstalk, Prismatic Pie – 1x Pumpkin + 4x Bone Blossom, Prismatic Pie – 1x Coconut + 2x (or 4) Bone Blossom. Transcendent Pie – 1 Pumpkin (or Coconut) + 4 Bone Blossom

All known Prismatic Recipes require Bone Blossom. If you want to know how to get it, feel free to read our separate guide.

Chris P changes his mind very often (maybe he's just always hungry?), so you have to hurry up with your dishes. Otherwise, you won't get any cool rewards. We wish you luck!