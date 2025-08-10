Butternut Squash, Bitter Melon, Pricklefruit in Grow a Garden (GaG). Let’s talk about new crops in this Roblox game

The second part of the Cooking event in Grow a Garden (Roblox) introduced many novelties. There are new dishes, a mutation, and even a pet. However, many players are interested in fresh crops - Butternut Squash, Bitter Melon and Pricklefruit. Should you choose them during the event? What are they good for? Let’s talk about it.

How to get new crops in Grow a Garden (GaG)

If you want to get new crops in Grow a Garden (Butternut Squash, Bitter Melon, Pricklefruit), you have to take part in the second part of the Cooking event. More precisely, you need to give mutated food to the new NPC Rat Connoisseur. How to prepare such food? You are in luck, we have prepared guides for all recipes, you can find them here: Waffle, Burger, Pizza, Sushi, Donut, Hot Dog, Pie, Sandwich, Cake, Salad, Ice Cream, Porridge, Candy Apple, Sweet Tea and Smoothie (including Prismatic and Transcendent rarities). However, it’s not enough. These dishes have to be prepared with mutated crops (by the way, there is a new mutation – Aromatic).

After giving a mutated dish to the Rat Connoisseur, you will be able to pick one of 3 rewards. One of them may be a packet of seeds. However, they are quite rare.

Butternut Squash Seed has 8% chance of appearing. Pricklefruit Seed has 5% chance of appearing. Bitter Melon Seed has 3% chance of appearing.

It means that it is worth getting these crops, when you have a chance. Who knows when they might be useful? The good example is Bone Blossom, which is very important during this event to make high rarity dishes, but was obtainable in one of the previous events. Now, we can only trade for it.

New crops in Grow a Garden (GaG) explained

Butternut Squash in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Butternut Squash is a Rare crop which can be harvested multiple times. It looks a little bit similar to a Moon Melon. It can be obtained from a Rat Connoisseur during the second part of the Cooking event. It has 8% chance of appearing in the rewards pool.

Pricklefruit in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Pricklefruit is very similar to Starfruit. It is a Legendary crop. It can be harvested multiple times. Right now, it can be obtained only by exchanging mutated food for rewards with Rat Connoisseur during the second part of the Cooking event. It has 5% chance of appearing as one of the rewards to pick from.

Bitter Melon in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Like the two previously mentioned crops, Bitter Melon is also obtainable during the second part of the Cooking Event as one of the possible rewards from Rat Connoisseur. It is the rarest crop, with only 3% chance of appearing. Bitter Melon is of Mythical rarity. It can be harvested multiple times and is a little bit similar to Jalapeno.